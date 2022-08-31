Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moon Light is set to open on Street Lane, in a unit previously occupied by an American Golf shop, which has now closed.

Bar owner Tuncay Hormetli has applied for a licence to serve food and alcohol until 11.30pm between Sundays and Wednesdays, and until 1am between Thursday night and Saturday night.

He’s also asked for permission to play music until midnight between Sundays and Wednesdays and 1.30am for the rest of the week.

But 44 local people have objected to the plans, with most citing fears about noise and anti-social behaviour.

A council hearing on Wednesday next week will decide whether or not the licences should be granted.

Roundhay’s three local Labour councillors, Lisa Martin, Jordan Bowden and Zara Hussain, have submitted their own joint objection against the proposals.

They said a “significant” number of neighbours had contacted them about the application.

The councillors wrote: “They (the neighbours) really do not want a licence to be granted that will allow this venue to play recorded music until either midnight or 1:30am nightly and/or potentially live music every night until 11:30pm.

“We are in agreement with the residents. If this licence is granted it would add to the level of public nuisance in a residential area near to a primaryschool, caused by the late night playing of music, consumption of alcohol and taxis dropping off and picking up customers.”

Another objector, whose name was redacted by the council in papers published ahead of next week’s hearing, said: “Many of the houses in the immediate area surrounding the premises are lived in by families, who, like us, have young children who attend the primary school at the other end of the street.

“Anti-social behaviour in the area has been increasing, including on our street, and allowing alcohol to be served until past midnight on the weekends here poses a danger of this increasing further and residents not feeling safe.”

Another said the late cut-off times would cause “major disruption”.

They said: “This would cause major issues for residents’ ability to sleep peacefully, adversely affect house values, present a high risk of anti-social behaviour in the area, as well as cause yet more dangerous traffic to an already heavily congested area.”

In his application form, Mr Hormetli said that “Two security personnel will monitor customers’ activity and behaviour and interfere with any customers that causes disturbance.”

The plans have also had five letters of support from members of the public, which, like the objections, will be taken into consideration at the hearing.

One said: “I have spoken to the applicant and am confident that this venue will be run sympathetically with the residential area in which it is located.

“Having read the application I think that the venue will provide a much-needed and desirable alternative to the public houses on Street Lane.