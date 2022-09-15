Wakefield family auctioning home for £2 a ticket to fund Spain move for son's brittle bones treatment

Ben Binks, 36, and his family have been living in a four-bedroom detached new-build in Wakefield, for the past two years.

They won the house in the same raffle they are now auctioning on as they bid to fund a move to Spain, hoping the warmer climate will help their four-year-old son's brittle bones disease.

Brittle bones is a health condition that weakens bones, making them fragile and more likely to break.

Speaking to the YEP, Ben explained how they hoped the warmer weather would be able to help their son.

"We’ve decided to move him out the country to give him a better quality of life where there is better treatment and just being in natural sunlight helps,” he said.

“Colder weather really does effect him. He’s four and has already broken his bones eight times – one leg three times, his other leg, his arm, his ankle.”

The winnings also include the family’s seven-seater Range Rover Sport and Kawasaki Ninja Superbike. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The raffle is open for entry until the last Friday of the month (September 30) with tickets available at just £2 a ticket.

The winnings also include the family’s seven-seater Range Rover Sport and Kawasaki Ninja Superbike.

"We won this house on the same raffle platform a couple of years ago and it changed our lives,” Ben explained.

"The main reason for the raffle is to get our son to Spain but the other reason is that we want to give someone else the opportunity to have their life changed.”

In 2020, the family decided to go all in for the house, which is located in the Ossett area of Wakefield, and bought £100 worth of tickets.

The whole house is freshly decorated, with a large back garden, garage and driveway big enough for two cars. The master bedroom has its own en-suite.

There are 3,000 entries available but there only needs to be 205 for the house, car and bike to go.