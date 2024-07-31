Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A government review of NHS building projects could decide the future of a delayed plan for new hospital facilities in the city.

A new children’s hospital, an adults’ hospital and maternity centre are planned for Leeds General Infirmary (LGI).

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has already warned that delays to the scheme, original planned to be ready by 2030, have hit it with up to £300m in added costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the scheme will be looked at as part of a review of the government’s New Hospital Programme (NHP).

Leeds General Infirmary - Stock Image.

The NHP was launched by the previous Conservative government, which said it would deliver 40 hospitals by 2030.

The review was announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Labour MP for Leeds West and Pudsey, as part of measures to tackle a £22bn national budget gap.

The Leeds trust said it was ready to press ahead with the new LGI facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Professor Phil Wood said: “We recognise the scale of the challenges facing the NHS and the need for the new government to undertake a review of the national New Hospital Programme.

“Leeds Teaching Hospitals has one of the oldest estates in the NHS, which is not reflective of the world-class healthcare we provide for our patients and much of which at the LGI site is in need of urgent replacement.”

In April, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the Leeds project would receive full funding.

At the time the department had already provided £27m in development costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Teaching Hospitals has also warned that further delays would mean extra investment would be needed to keep existing buildings operational.

Prof Wood said: “For some time now, the trust has had well-developed plans to build a new hospital to create a new home for Leeds Children’s Hospital, a new adults’ hospital and one of the largest single-site maternity centres in the country.

“We have one of the most advanced and ready to go schemes within the NHP, with outline planning consent, considerable progress with our enabling and preparatory works and a cleared construction site.”