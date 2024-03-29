Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 1970s roof extension at Leeds General Infirmary’s Brotherton Wing will be removed and new roofing installed to prevent water damage to the building.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is awaiting planning permission for the scheme.

Patients had to be moved to other parts of the hospital and staff used containers to catch running water following storms at the end of last year.

The trust said repairs at Leeds General Infirmary would cost several millions of pounds (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World)

Repair spending for the wing, which was built in the 1940s, was agreed at a trust board meeting in January.

At the time, a risk register report gave £7m as the estimated cost, but trust bosses expected the final amount to be lower.

A trust spokesperson said: “Since January, targeted risk control and mitigation works have been carried out and the risk assessment score has now been reduced.

“All occupied clinical areas remain safe to deliver their services.

“We continue to progress the roof replacement scheme as planned with the proposed works being submitted for planning approval, and we are working with a contractor to develop the detailed designs and planning.”

A design statement submitted to Leeds City Council said an existing metal-framed roof extension on the wing was not fit for purpose.

The Brotherton Wing’s original asphalt roof membrane had also failed and deteriorated since water leaks first started in 2012.

It said: “The application outlines a proposal to remove the 1970’s extension and re-roof to make the building watertight.