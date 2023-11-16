Leeds Council’s old family resource centre in Seacroft could be converted into seven-bedroom home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds Council’s old family resource centre, on Lambrigg Crescent in Seacroft, has been redundant since 2020 when staff started working from home.
Now the building is set to be redesigned as a family property, with the council retaining ownership of it. The local authority has submitted a planning application for the proposal.
Documents attached to the application suggested a family had already been lined up to lease the home.
They said: “The outward character of the property will remain largely unchanged.
“The existing concrete and timber fence around the rear garden will be repaired and replaced like-for-like where necessary, with new fencing to provide secure gated access from the driveway.”
The application said the conversion would consist of “seven bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, open plan kitchen and dining, one ground floor lounge and one first floor snug/play room”.
It added: “While the family currently expected to lease the property do not have specific accessibility requirements, the proposed layout does allow for future alterations to improve accessibility.”