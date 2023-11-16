A former council office, which has been empty since the Covid pandemic, is likely to be converted into a new seven-bed residential home.

Leeds Council’s old family resource centre, on Lambrigg Crescent in Seacroft, has been redundant since 2020 when staff started working from home.

Now the building is set to be redesigned as a family property, with the council retaining ownership of it. The local authority has submitted a planning application for the proposal.

Documents attached to the application suggested a family had already been lined up to lease the home.

The old family resource centre, on Lambrigg Crescent in Leeds (Photo by Google)

They said: “The outward character of the property will remain largely unchanged.

“The existing concrete and timber fence around the rear garden will be repaired and replaced like-for-like where necessary, with new fencing to provide secure gated access from the driveway.”

The application said the conversion would consist of “seven bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, open plan kitchen and dining, one ground floor lounge and one first floor snug/play room”.