Councillor Peter Harrand has represented the city’s Alwoodley ward since he was first elected in 2014. Councillor Harrand anointed the Alwoodley area is Leeds’ best and praised its residents for “looking out” for one another.

His final term in office will officially come to an end after the local elections on Thursday, May 4. Speaking on Monday about his decision to stand down, he said: “It’s been a privilege to serve. It’s the best ward in the city.

“People in the ward tend to look out for their neighbours – the people who live next door and across the road – in a way the council can’t. They’re a lot better at it than we can ever be.”

