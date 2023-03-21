News you can trust since 1890
Leeds councillor Peter Harrand pays tribute to Alwoodley's community sprit as he prepares to stand down

A north Leeds Conservative councillor has paid tribute to his community’s spirit, as he prepares to stand down after nearly a decade of service.

David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT- 1 min read

Councillor Peter Harrand has represented the city’s Alwoodley ward since he was first elected in 2014. Councillor Harrand anointed the Alwoodley area is Leeds’ best and praised its residents for “looking out” for one another.

His final term in office will officially come to an end after the local elections on Thursday, May 4. Speaking on Monday about his decision to stand down, he said: “It’s been a privilege to serve. It’s the best ward in the city.

People in the ward tend to look out for their neighbours – the people who live next door and across the road – in a way the council can’t. They’re a lot better at it than we can ever be.”

Councillor Peter Harrand has represented the city’s Alwoodley ward since he was first elected in 2014. Image: Steve Riding
Councillor Harrand’s old seat will be one of 33 across Leeds up for grabs at May’s elections.

Leeds