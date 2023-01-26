News you can trust since 1890
Leeds' 12 richest neighbourhoods based on average income named in new list - including Alwoodley, Adel and Horsforth

Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Leeds they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

By Tom Coates
3 hours ago

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Leeds with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. The ONS breaks Leeds down into 106 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1. Leeds City Centre - £50,600

The average annual household income in Leeds city centre is £50,600, the 12th highest in Leeds.

2. Chapel Allerton North - £51,100

The average annual household income in Chapel Allerton North is £51,100, the 11th highest in Leeds.

3. Horsforth South & Rawdon - £51,200

The average annual household income in Horsforth South & Rawdon is £51,200, the 10th highest in Leeds.

4. Bramhope & Pool-in-Wharfedale - £51,900

The average annual household income in Bramhope & Pool-in-Wharfedale is £51,900, the ninth highest in Leeds.

