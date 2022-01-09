Leeds council to invest £2m in children and families as city prepares for life after Covid

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the communities of Leeds, with those most vulnerable significantly affected in terms of their health and well-being as well as their economic circumstances.

This has also led to an increased need for children’s social care and learning inclusion services.

Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Additional investment into social workers and frontline services will ensure that children and young people’s needs continue to be met effectively despite the increased need across the city.

Coun Fiona Venner explained the importance of the scheme:

“In Leeds we have a strong commitment to early intervention and we have made the political decision to implement protective invest to save measures to ensure prevention is prioritised. These plans support the Labour administration’s commitment to our Child Friendly ambition in Leeds, to be the best city for all our children and young people to grow up in."

Funding for the plans is being included as part of the 2022/23 Executive Board Report being considered in February. It builds upon an invest to save proposal with regard to Leeds’ fostering and residential services that were approved by the Council’s Executive Board in September 2021.

“Nationally, we have seen a £1.7bn real terms cuts to funding for early intervention since 2010, with a tiny fraction of this: under half a million promised for these services in the recent spending review." Coun Venner explained “I’m proud that in Leeds, we are doing what we can to protect vital local services in the best interests of children and young people."

Coun Venner who is the city councils executive member for adult and children’s social care and health partnerships has also called on the UK Government to create a pandemic recovery plan with children and families at the centre.

"We need to see a national pandemic recovery plan that puts children and their families at its heart." she said "This will only be achieved with long term and sustainable funding to enable councils to provide early intervention and prevention support to stop children reaching crisis point in the first place.”