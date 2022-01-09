Leeds weather Sunday: Met Office forecast as 'blustery showers' expected

According to the weather service, snow is expected on some hills with a 'wet and windy' start to Sunday.

However, any showers should begin to ease by the evening.

Sunrise is at 8.21am and sunset is at 4.06pm according to the service.

Full forecast:

A wet and windy morning, with some hill snow. Becoming brighter into the afternoon, with some heavy and blustery showers developing. The showers turning wintry over western hills. Any showers should begin to ease by the evening. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 8 °C.