Leeds Council to auction off mental health site at Lovell Park for £225k+ guide price

A former mental health centre could fetch at least £225,000 after being put up for auction by the council.

Services were moved out of the Lovell Park site after it was deemed surplus to requirements.

A shake-up of mental health services by Leeds City Council also saw support hubs in Beeston and Armley re-located.

Pugh Auctions, hired to market the building, said it was suitable for “a variety of alternative uses”.

It said: “Lovell Park Hub occupies a highly accessible position in the Woodhouse area of Leeds, just north of the city centre.

“The surrounding area offers a mix of residential, commercial and community uses, with nearby amenities including retail outlets, healthcare services, and educational institutions.

“Leeds city centre, with its extensive shopping, dining and business facilities, is within easy walking distance.”

Mental health services offered at Lovell Park were moved to Wykebeck Complex Needs Centre, near York Road.

Stocks Hill hub in Armley was also set to move to Calverlands Complex Needs Centre in Horsforth.

Beeston’s Vales Circles hub would join the Laurel Bank centre in Middleton.

The council said attendance had declined at the hubs, which offered support groups and well-being activities for adults.

The level of service would not be reduced, council bosses insisted.

The auction site gave a guide price for the Lovell Park site of £225,000-plus.