The pools at Wetherby Leisure Centre, located in Lodge Lane, Wetherby, will remain closed for the duration of the February half-term to allow for essential pool maintenance works.

Wetherby's large pool closed from 8am yesterday morning (Monday, February 12), while the centre's small pool will be closed from today (Tuesday, February 13).

The pools at Wetherby Leisure Centre will remain closed for the duration of the February half-term. Picture: Simon Hulme

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that essential maintenance work will affect swimming provision at Wetherby Leisure Centre this week. As publicised in advance, the centre’s large and small pools will be closed for the next few days so the work can be carried out.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank centre users for their patience. Alternative swimming facilities will be available as usual at other council leisure centres during the closure.

“The work has been scheduled for half-term as, due to holidays and other changes to people’s normal routines, this is traditionally a quieter period for the centre. The timing will also minimise any impact on school swimming lessons.”

Credits will be applied where lessons are cancelled due to the closure.