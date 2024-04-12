Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People need to register by midnight on Tuesday (April 16), including those who have moved home and need to register at their new address, on the Gov.uk website.

People are also being reminded that voter identification is needed to vote in person at a polling station in the election on Thursday, May 2.

If needed, a photo ID can be obtained by applying for a Voter Authority Certificate and the deadline is 5pm on Wednesday, April 24.

The deadline to register to vote in the Leeds City Council elections is just a few days away (Photo by James Hardisty)

Help completing the application is available at libraries and community hubs in the city.

