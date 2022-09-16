There will be no bin collections on Monday as a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen’s state funeral.

The Queen passed away last Thursday at Balmoral Castle, aged 96, after spending over 70 years on the British throne.

Her Majesty’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III declared the day as a bank holiday, to allow the public to pay their respects.

As a result all bin collections in Leeds next week will take place a day later than normal, with usual service resuming on Monday, September 26.

The following adjustments will be made:

Monday, September 19 move to Tuesday, September 20.

Tuesday, September 20 move to Wednesday, September 21.

Wednesday, September 21 move to Thursday, September 22.

Thursday, September 22 move to Friday, September 23.

Friday, September 23 move to Saturday, September 24.