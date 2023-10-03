Plans to set up a new children’s home in west Leeds have been approved, despite one councillor raising concerns about the standard of service.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A city council plans panel backed proposals to convert a five-bed semi-detached property, on Chatsworth Crescent in Pudsey, into privately-run accommodation for youngsters in the care system.

A maximum of three children, who will be given 24/7 supervision by staff, will stay on the site at any one time. Supporters of the scheme welcomed the extra capacity, giving rising numbers of children entering care in Leeds and a lack of state provision for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Conservative councillor Amanda Carter, who represents the area in which the home will sit, was among 23 objectors.

The five-bed semi-detached property on Chatsworth Crescent in Pudsey will be turned into privately-run accommodation for youngsters in the care system (Photo by Google)

She urged the panel to reject the plans, or at least defer them, on Thursday, saying: “This is a cold and clinical commercial venture. The owner of this property is a businessman and he’ll be earning a great deal of money out of this. That’s why he’s doing it.

Councillor Carter referred to Guardian reports suggesting serious incidents are more common in private children’s homes than those run by the council.

Urging colleagues to delay making a decision and look into the matter themselves, she added: “The evidence is stark. It’s absolutely frightening children are cared for in this way and they’re not receiving the services they need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also raised concerns about parking issues and the prospect of noise and disturbance to neighbours, adding: “Children with emotional difficulties find it difficult to articulate themselves. They articulate themselves by causing anti-social behaviour because they’re crying for help.”

Although some councillors offered sympathy with Councillor Carter’s opposition, others said they were unconvinced, with several saying noise and disturbance could just as easily happen should the property remain a family home.

Standards in private children’s homes are enforced by Ofsted, rather than the local authority. Labour councillor Paul Wray said the arguments against the application “don’t add up, frankly”.

He added: “They’re trying to find problems that don’t exist. It comes down to whether this should be a five bed-family property for any family to use or should it be a property that can be used for looked after children, bearing in mind the acute issues we have in this city [with capacity]?