Leeds City Council has launched a consultation on its plans to end the lease on a popular museum, which would result in its permanent closure.

The Thwaite Watermill museum, in Stourton, is one of the last remaining examples of a water powered mill in Britain.

It stands stoically on a tiny island in the River Aire and excites heritage enthusiasts with the story of the milling industry in Leeds.

But the days of its education for visitors could soon be over, if the council ends the lease on the site.

It comes as the authority unveiled a dramatic series of cost-saving measures at the end of last year, that also included the axing of 750 council jobs, the closure of care homes and the introduction of parking charges at a number of car parks.

The measures – that have yet to be officially signed off – come as the council seeks to set a balanced budget for the next financial year, which starts in April.

To do that, it must save £58.4m over the next 12 months, alongside £7.4m of already agreed savings. Without setting its legally required balanced budget, it would effectively be declaring bankruptcy.

The Thwaite Watermill museum is owned by the Canal and River Trust, which told the Yorkshire Evening Post that if the lease is ended, it would not be able to afford to take over the running of the museum.

Now, the council has launched a consultation on the proposal to end the lease on the site, which is currently managed by Leeds Museums and Galleries.

The authority said: “Leeds City Council have operated Thwaite Watermill as a heritage attraction since 1990. Although visitor satisfaction is high, the site has always had low visitor figures with 9,502 having visited Thwaite Watermill in 2022.”

It added: “There are high maintenance costs linked to managing historic buildings of this nature, coupled with challenging environmental issues with the site prone to flooding. Finding the funds to maintain Thwaite Watermill has and will continue to be a challenge.”

The consultation asks users when they last visited the museum, before asking them for thoughts on the future of the site. Those who fill out the questionnaire are also asked what they would like to see at the site if it is handed back to the Canal and River Trust.

The deadline for completing the consultation is January 19.

Meanwhile, a consultation has been launched on introducing car parking charges at three popular city attractions, including Roundhay Park.