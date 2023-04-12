Spencer Powell has applied for permission to hold a party on a section of Francis Street in Chapeltown during the late summer bank holiday. He wants to hold the event as part of the city’s annual carnival celebrations.

According to council papers, Mr Powell had asked the local authority for the necessary alcohol, late-night and entertainment licences to cover the area from midday on August 27 until midnight on August 28.

It prompted an objection from West Yorkshire Police, who said they were concerned about the impact on neighbours if the event lasted for 36 hours “uninterrupted”. They also raised issues around public safety if the road is not closed to traffic. But speaking after a brief hearing at Leeds Civic Hall, Mr Powell clarified that the party would only last from 1pm until 11pm on each of the two days.

Leeds West Indian Carnival is one of the city's most popular annual events, with family gatherings and street parties often following the main parade. Picture: Simon Hulme

The council had been scheduled to decide on Tuesday whether or not the party can go ahead. Instead, proceedings were adjourned until May 16 after Mr Powell said he wanted to call witnesses to the hearing to support his case.