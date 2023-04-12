News you can trust since 1890
Leeds carnival street party organiser defends plans after police raise fears of 36-hour gathering

A resident planning a street party during Leeds West Indian Carnival has responded to police concerns that the event will be held for 36 hours non-stop.

David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Apr 2023, 07:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 07:39 BST

Spencer Powell has applied for permission to hold a party on a section of Francis Street in Chapeltown during the late summer bank holiday. He wants to hold the event as part of the city’s annual carnival celebrations.

According to council papers, Mr Powell had asked the local authority for the necessary alcohol, late-night and entertainment licences to cover the area from midday on August 27 until midnight on August 28.

It prompted an objection from West Yorkshire Police, who said they were concerned about the impact on neighbours if the event lasted for 36 hours “uninterrupted”. They also raised issues around public safety if the road is not closed to traffic. But speaking after a brief hearing at Leeds Civic Hall, Mr Powell clarified that the party would only last from 1pm until 11pm on each of the two days.

Leeds West Indian Carnival is one of the city's most popular annual events, with family gatherings and street parties often following the main parade. Picture: Simon HulmeLeeds West Indian Carnival is one of the city's most popular annual events, with family gatherings and street parties often following the main parade. Picture: Simon Hulme
The council had been scheduled to decide on Tuesday whether or not the party can go ahead. Instead, proceedings were adjourned until May 16 after Mr Powell said he wanted to call witnesses to the hearing to support his case.

Leeds West Indian Carnival is Europe’s longest-running annual celebration of Caribbean culture and is one of the city’s most vibrant and popular events, drawing tens of thousands of people to Chapeltown and Harehills every year. Street parties organised by local residents are a common feature of the carnival, with families typically mingling to enjoy music, drinking and dancing.

