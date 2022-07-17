'A really sad situation': Leeds reservoir neighbours speak out as search continues for man in water

West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Ardsley Reservoir, off Haigh Moor Road, at about 5.30pm yesterday (Saturday).

A search was launched by emergency services following a "concern for safety" at the reservoir, police said.

Speaking to the YEP, a resident living near the reservoir warned of the dangers of swimming in the open water.

One resident said: "The reservoir is too dangerous for swimming.

"People come from as far over as Roundhay to visit but too many seem to ignore the no swimming signs."

Another, who has lived there for 40 years, added: "It got busier over lockdown with people encouraged to spend more time socialising outside.

"They arrive with their picnics, chairs, disposable barbeques but this seems like a really sad, sad situation."

In a new statement, police said emergency services were continuing their search, which has lasted at least 17 hours so far, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They have urged people to "stay away from the area" and said the incident serves as a "reminder about the dangers" of open water swimming.

It comes after a woman was rescued from the River Aire in Leeds this morning, according to police.

Detective Inspector Dan Bates of Leeds CID said: “We are continuing the search this morning in relation to a man that was seen to enter the water yesterday.

“His family is being supported by specially trained officers."

Another neighbour said: "The reservoir really needs a coastguard patrol of sorts to make sure people don't go swimming."

Earlier this month, emergency services were called to the Aire and Calder Navigation near Broad Reach Lock, where the body of a 16-year-old boy was found in the water following a search.