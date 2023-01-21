Among the features of the proposed play areas are a trampoline, seesaw, balance beam and monkey bars. The application states it will create a “much needed facility for the younger generation in the Kippax area and the wider community who will have unrestricted access to it”.

If the planning application is successful, the play area will be located in an area of recreational open space located north west of the car park near Green Avenue. Kippax Parish Council are named as the applicant but the project is being developed in partnership with Leeds City Council Parks & Countryside and Groundwork Yorkshire. The land is owned by Leeds City Council and managed by their Parks & Countryside department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Play equipment would be installed in areas of rubber safety surface along the footpath and equipment for younger children will be located closer to the car park. The proposed distance between the play equipment is 40m to minimise the risk of conflict with vehicles. All play equipment will be located “at least 30m” from the boundaries of properties to the east of the play area.

The new play area would be located within Kippax Common. Image: Google Street View