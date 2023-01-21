Kippax Common: Planning permission documents show plans for new play area in Leeds
Planning permission documents have shown there are plans for a new play area within Kippax Common.
Among the features of the proposed play areas are a trampoline, seesaw, balance beam and monkey bars. The application states it will create a “much needed facility for the younger generation in the Kippax area and the wider community who will have unrestricted access to it”.
If the planning application is successful, the play area will be located in an area of recreational open space located north west of the car park near Green Avenue. Kippax Parish Council are named as the applicant but the project is being developed in partnership with Leeds City Council Parks & Countryside and Groundwork Yorkshire. The land is owned by Leeds City Council and managed by their Parks & Countryside department.
Play equipment would be installed in areas of rubber safety surface along the footpath and equipment for younger children will be located closer to the car park. The proposed distance between the play equipment is 40m to minimise the risk of conflict with vehicles. All play equipment will be located “at least 30m” from the boundaries of properties to the east of the play area.
Plans follow an initial consultation carried out in October 2021 to understand what the community wanted to see on Kippax Common. 435 responses were collected and the planning application states the delivery of a playground was “highlighted as the primary feature that local residents would like to see on Kippax Common”. Further consultations were carried out and feedback has been used to refine drawings and plans.