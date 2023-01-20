These are the Leeds homes that have been on the market the longest according to property specialists Rightmove.
From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
Here are seven homes that have been on the market the longest, listed on property sales website Rightmove.
1. £530,000
This four bedroom detached family house tucked away in a rural location in Oulton has been on the market since 16 March, 2021. The property offers large, light, bright living accommodation throughout and fantastic access to motorway links including M62 and M1, as well as local schools.
Photo: Rightmove
2. £280,000
This extended four bedroom semi-detached house has been on the market since 24 August, 2020. It is situated on a generous corner plot in Kippax and is within close proximity to local shops, schools and public transport. The accommodation briefly comprises a lounge, dining kitchen, sitting room, four bedrooms to the first floor and a family bathroom.
Photo: Rightmove
3. £759,995
This five bedroom home on the Spring Wood Park development in Bramhope has been on the market since 9 July, 2021. It includes features such as a double garage, bi-fold doors to the kitchen, a feature bay window and a seperate laundry room.
Photo: Rightmove
4. £390,000
Currently vacant, this six bedroom house on St. Michaels Crescent has been on the market since 6 December, 2021. The accommodation over three floors comprises: an entrance hallway, a generous lounge and dining room to the front of the property and a fitted breakfast kitchen with a breakfast bar. On the first floor there are four double bedrooms, a four piece bathroom and separate WC. To the second floor there are two large double bedrooms and a shower room.
Photo: Rightmove