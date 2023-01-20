4. £390,000

Currently vacant, this six bedroom house on St. Michaels Crescent has been on the market since 6 December, 2021. The accommodation over three floors comprises: an entrance hallway, a generous lounge and dining room to the front of the property and a fitted breakfast kitchen with a breakfast bar. On the first floor there are four double bedrooms, a four piece bathroom and separate WC. To the second floor there are two large double bedrooms and a shower room.

Photo: Rightmove