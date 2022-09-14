Following the cancellation of the full council meeting – where all 99 of Leeds’ elected members debate issues affecting the city – a tribute service is instead taking place.

A series of council meetings have been cancelled this week following the Queen’s death.

Taking place at Leeds Civic Hall, the special meeting kicked off at 1pm.

Floral tributes in memory of HM Queen Elizabeth II on the steps of Leeds Civic Hall (Photo: James Hardisty)

It is being chaired by Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Robert Gettings MBE, with contributions from the Lord Lieutenant of Yorkshire Ed Anderson and High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Susan Baker MBE.

Members of the public were invited to attend the meeting, which is also available to watch online right now.