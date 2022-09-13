Leeds City Council cancels meetings following Queen’s death
A series of council meetings in Leeds have been cancelled, following the Queen’s death.
A total of five meetings due to be held at the Civic Hall and elsewhere this week have been called off, as the nation pays its respects to Elizabeth II.
Full council – where all 99 of Leeds’ elected members debate issues affecting the city – is among the cancelled meetings.
However, that will be replaced by a special council meeting held at the same time, where councillors will pay tribute to the Queen.
A further two meetings due to take place next Monday have been cancelled, because the Queen’s funeral takes place that day.
In his own reflections following Her Majesty’s passing on Thursday, Leeds City Council leader James Lewis said the Queen had “left a lasting legacy” on Leeds.
Floral tributes have been left on the steps of the Civic Hall in Millennium Square by members of the public, while the council has opened a Book of Condolence.