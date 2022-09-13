Leeds City Council cancels meetings following Queen’s death

A total of five meetings due to be held at the Civic Hall and elsewhere this week have been called off, as the nation pays its respects to Elizabeth II.

Full council – where all 99 of Leeds’ elected members debate issues affecting the city – is among the cancelled meetings.

However, that will be replaced by a special council meeting held at the same time, where councillors will pay tribute to the Queen.

Floral tributes in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the steps of Leeds Civic Hall (Photo: James Hardisty)

A further two meetings due to take place next Monday have been cancelled, because the Queen’s funeral takes place that day.

In his own reflections following Her Majesty’s passing on Thursday, Leeds City Council leader James Lewis said the Queen had “left a lasting legacy” on Leeds.