Demolition of former Leeds school to go ahead after council decision

Hough Side High School - on Hough Top, Swinnow, Leeds - has been closed as a school for almost 30 years.

The secondary school closed in 1992 and the site has now been earmarked for potential new housing by the council.

It has now been confirmed that the site will be demolished in a number of stages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hough Side High School - on Hough Top, Swinnow, Leeds - has been closed as a school for almost 30 years.

No date has yet been set for the work to commence.

The building will be soft stripped of reusable items before a full demolition.

The site will then be cleaned of all materials before being finished in top soil and seeded.

A report by a council planning officer stated: “It is considered that the proposal represents an appropriate means of demolition and will not be unduly harmful to surrounding amenity or be environmentally harmful.”

Demolition was originally due to take place around 2019 but was pushed back by the Covid pandemic.