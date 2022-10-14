Leeds City Council has been told to apologise to the woman, after an independent report criticised them for failing to consider offering her alternative support while she waited for a new stairlift.

The local authority was also ordered to offer the woman a “symbolic” payment of £300.

The woman, whose identity was anonymised as ‘Mrs X’ in the report by the Local Government Ombudsman, had to stay with her son on multiple occasions across 2021 because she was unable to cope with her own stairs unassisted.

The Ombudsman said Mrs X, who suffers from osteoarthritis and osteoporosis – conditions which cause painful joints and weakened bones respectively – had a stairlift installed at her home in October 2020.

However, within days she raised several concerns about the appliance and an occupational therapist later confirmed it did not meet her needs.

The stairlift was removed in December of that year after the council approved the request for a new one.

But its arrival was severely delayed, partly because of damage to the woman’s staircase, which was blamed on how the first one had been installed.

The contractor responsible, whose identity was also anonymised, later offered to pay £150 towards the cost of redecorating the stairs.

Confusion over a smoke detector that the same company had fitted in the home, which Mrs X claimed to be faulty, also contributed to the wait.

The new stairlift was eventually put in in December 2021 after a further delay, caused by Mrs X staying in hospital for a time.

In its conclusions, the Ombudsman said: “There is no evidence the council considered whether Mrs X had a need for care and support when she was without a stairlift for twelve months.

“Mrs X found it extremely difficult to get up and down the stairs and sometimes stayed at her son’s home because she could not cope at home alone.

“The failure to consider what support Mrs X might need in absence of her stairlift was fault.”

In response, the council said: “We accept the Ombudsman’s findings.