Former Leeds pub to reopen as the Crooked Tap after noise row settled
Crooked Brewing Ltd applied to take over a vacant building on North Street, formerly the Reliance and more recently Three’s a Crowd.
An application was made to re-open the pub as the Crooked Tap and serve alcohol until 1am, Monday to Saturday, and 11pm on Sundays.
It was granted after the applicant offered to reduce the time of last orders to 10.30pm each day, Leeds City Council said.
Three objections were received over possible noise nuisance for people living nearby.
A condition added to the licence said drinkers could not use the outside of the bar, other than for smoking, after 9pm, Sunday to Thursday, and 10pm at weekends.
It said: “External areas shall be monitored after this time and patrons reminded to refrain from shouting and anti-social behaviour.”
A licensing sub-committee granted the application after a hearing at Leeds Civic Hall.
A council spokesperson said: “The applicant for the Crooked Tap was informed that they should obtain any other necessary permissions regarding use of the external area, such as a pavement licence.”