Much-loved former Leeds pub could be back if licence granted

The Reliance in Leeds | Simon Hulme

A former Leeds pub could be brought back into use if a new premises licence is granted.

Leeds City Council has been asked to allow a vacant building on North Street, previously bar and restaurant the Reliance, to re-open.

Pub company the Crooked Brewing Ltd has lodged an application for alcohol sales until 1am, Monday to Saturday, and 11pm on Sundays.

The premises, more recently known as Three’s a Crowd, had a licence until July 2024, which lapsed due to the insolvency of the last company running it, licensing documents show.

A new licence application has attracted three letters of objection, raising fears over noise nuisance for nearby householders.

One letter to the council said: “The sound proofing is extremely poor and not suitable for loud music.”

Another said: “Granting this licence as a regular permanent thing would not benefit the local community as the noise will disrupt sleep of both children and adults.

“Excessive drinking also poses the risk of anti-social behaviour.”

Licence conditions including age verification for drinkers and CCTV have been proposed by the council.

A licensing report said: “Speakers shall not be in external areas of the premises or in entrance lobbies which open directly onto external areas.”

A licensing sub-committee will consider the application at a hearing on Tuesday (Oct 21).

Councillors will have the option of granting or refusing the licence, or allowing it with additional conditions.