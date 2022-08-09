Holdforth Court in Brussels Street, on the eastern side of the city centre, was previously used to accommodate people with learning disabilities and mental health issues.

But the venue, which is a short walk from Leeds Bus Station, has been disused for some time.

The former hostel which could be turned into a co-living space for young people. Picture: Google

It was sold to investors for £2.2m in 2020, according to the online publication Business Up North.

Developers now want to build an 11-storey residential block on the site, complete with 189 one-bed studio apartments, in proposals that they describe as “new” and “exciting”.

If approved, the scheme would also include several communal lounges, a TV room, a residents’ gym and a garden.

So-called co-living spaces, aimed at young professionals and twenty-somethings, are springing up in urban areas across the UK and Europe.

Explaining the concept further, a planning application for the development said: “It’s a new take on an old idea, imagined by a millennial generation that values things like openness and collaboration, social networking, and the sharing economy.

“Co-living is a recent trend in housing that is becoming much more popular, especially for those living in big cities.”

The application added: “The excellent pedestrian links and the development’s proximity within the city centre will create a sustainable community.

“The proposal will continue the ongoing development of this area of Leeds and have a positive impact on the adjacent surroundings, regenerating a disused site and providing a new and exciting co-living facility within Leeds.”

The concept of co-living provoked a mixed reaction from local councillors last month, as they debated early plans for a separate potential development at Headrow House.

While some suggested the arrangement would be appealing to many and could be the future of city centre living, Labour councillor Kayleigh Brooks suggested the idea was simply a way of “making money out of young people who are going to be forever priced out of buying their own properties.