DLA Architecture and planning consultant Quod have submitted a new planning application for the site in Wellington Street on behalf of Urbanite.

The landmark Yorkshire Evening Post building – shared with its sister title, The Yorkshire Post – was demolished in 2014 and the site was cleared for redevelopment.

How the site in Wellington Street will look if councillors sign off on the three new buildings proposed.

It is already home to The Headline, a new apartment building containing 242 apartments.

On the latest plans, a spokesman said: "The new proposals consist of three mixed residential towers which were positively received by Leeds City Council’s Plans Panel at a pre-app presentation earlier this year.”

The plans include a 42-storey purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) tower comprising 1,125 student beds as well as 18,500 sq ft of ancillary facilities.

The second building of 32 storeys would offer 638 student beds, plus spa facilities and a health and wellbeing suite for students along with further ancillary space of 21,500 sq ft.

Both towers will feature a mix of cluster apartments and studios.

The third building, standing at 25 storeys, would provide approximately 348 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, with a landscaped podium terrace for residents and a rooftop terrace area.

The plans include considerable landscaped public realm and the completion of a new public space, Headline Square.

There will also be a riverside walk as well as the reinvention of the iconic Yorkshire Evening Post tower as a major piece of public art.

The spokesman added: "Further features include a micro forest which will act as an oasis for biodiversity whilst also providing the benefit of carbon capture and improved air quality.

"The proposals also include associated highway infrastructure works to enhance connectivity through and beyond the site.”

Daniel Newett, from Urbanite, said: “We are delighted to reach this landmark with a scheme worthy of this important strategic site.