Developers The Parklane Group want to convert Burley Library, which has been closed since 2020, into residential quarters for 78 people. Proposals to charge tenants an eye-watering £1,200-a-month were heavily criticised by local councillors when the plans were first publicly scrutinised at the end of last year.

Concerns have also been raised about the concept of co-living spaces generally, which include communal facilities alongside relatively small private rooms for residents. However, Leeds City Council’s planning department has suggested the model will appeal to more than 30,000 local people and advised councillors to vote in favour of the application when it is debated again next week.

In a report published this week, officers said that the plans will not only bring a listed building back into use but a proposed six-storey extension at the back of the venue is also considered to be “high quality and sympathetic to its setting”. They added: “The building will sit comfortably to the rear of the former library building without overly dominating the setting of this building. Also weighing in favour of the development is the creation of 78 residential units on a brownfield site located within the main urban area with excellent public transport links, close to public transport public services, leisure and employment opportunities.”

How the old library building will look if its redevelopment as a co-living space is approved. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Developers had originally wanted to install 98 flats in the building, but have now sacrificed 20 of those to free up extra space in each private unit. If approved, tenants would be able to use the building’s “co-working hub” without paying, and would also have free access to the gym, cinema, spa and garden at a neighbouring student block. A total of 37 parking spaces would also be created, which officers feel is an “acceptable” number, given the library’s closeness to Burley Park train station.

Co-living spaces have sprung up across London and other major European cities in recent years and are generally designed to appeal to young people, or as a stopgap option for professionals who are new to an area. The Parklane Group has previously said the idea is “seen as a natural progression from student accommodation and appealing to graduates and young professionals”.

While the concept has been publicly backed by some city councillors, Labour’s Kayleigh Brooks recently savaged the idea and the “obscene” rents linked to such developments. Coun Brooks, whose ward covers part of Leeds city centre, told a recent planning meeting: “I really, really don’t think it is something we should be encouraging in the city. We’re not London, we’re Leeds, and we need to uphold our space standards.”

A council plans panel will decide next Thursday whether or not to approve the Burley Library application.