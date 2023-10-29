Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Farsley Liberal Club: Plans to turn historic social club into apartments approved by Leeds City Council

An application to convert a historic community building in Leeds into a set of apartments has been approved.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 29th Oct 2023, 16:30 GMT
Leeds City Council approved the application to convert the Farsley Liberal Club on Farsley Town Street into six apartments, as well as the demolition and rebuilding of the building’s northern extension.

Also featured is the provision of a balcony to the rear, creation of private amenity spaces, cycle storage and the infilling of an existing stone wall.

The six apartments will be over three floors and will consist of one one-bedroom and five two-bedroom flats and maisonettes.

Graham Kelly at Farsley Liberal Club, Farsley. cc MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHYGraham Kelly at Farsley Liberal Club, Farsley. cc MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY
Graham Kelly at Farsley Liberal Club, Farsley. cc MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

The proposed plans also include adding six cycle spaces to the existing ones for a total of 12.

First opened in 1888, Farsley Liberal Club announced suddenly it would close its doors for good in August 2022, after 134 years.

A social media statement posted by the club at the time said: "It is with sadness we have to announce that Farsley Liberal Club will cease trading. The last day of trading will be on Monday, August 29, 2022.

"We would like to thank all members who have supported the club, especially during the past two difficult years."

G&H Group, a £35 million mechanical, electrical and public health business based in South Parade, Pudsey bought the building in April 2019.

The application was submitted by G&H Group, whose managing director Graham Kelly said in light of the purchase that the aim was to “ensure this community facility remains while retaining a building of such historic and architectural importance to the town”.

