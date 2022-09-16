A typical household can expect to pay almost £40 more for their energy, water and council tax next month, compared with October last year.

And a typical variable mortgage will set them back £66 more than a year ago.

Combined, it will cost an extra £106.74 a month, a rise of 11 per cent on last October. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Combined, it will cost an extra £106.74 a month, a rise of 11 per cent on last October.

This is despite the Government’s new Energy Price Guarantee, announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss, subsidising gas and electricity prices, as well as a £400 discount on energy bills this winter.

Our analysis is based on a ‘typical’ household with two working adults, paying average utility bills and Band D council tax. This household bought a home at an average price for the area and has a variable mortgage.

As the Government announced the Energy Price Guarantee last week, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said they were providing “urgent support now”.

He said: “Millions of families and businesses across the country can now breathe a massive sigh of relief, safe in the knowledge that the government is standing behind them this winter and the next.”

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Government of not going far enough on the price cap, saying under Labour’s plan people would pay “not a penny more” for energy bills while “under their plan, a price rise”.