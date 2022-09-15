Leeds brewery Nomadic Beers has announced they will be closing their doors as a result of cost of living increases.

A statement posted to their social media read: “After two tough years of COVID racking up debts, and the increasing costs of everything from utilities to ingredients, the brewery cannot continue to run.

"[We] are so grateful to everyone who supported us from the beginning. We’re all devastated that Nomadic Beers can’t continue.”

Owned by Katie Marriott, Nomadic Beers was the only brewery in Leeds to be entirely female-owned, with a team of just five people running the brewery.

Established in 2016 in the basement of the Fox and Newt in Burley, the brewery was a staple in the Leeds pub scene, building a warehouse in Sheepscar to keep up with demands for their cask ales.

"A huge shout out to the people who have helped us along the way, whether it was buying our beer for your pub or event, volunteering your time, popping to the taproom, or supporting our Crowdfunder,” the statement continued.

"The whole team is proud of what we achieved, and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without you.

Leeds brewery Nomadic Beers has announced they will be closing their doors as a result of cost of living increases.

"Most of us are staying in the brewing or hospitality trade, so please do say hello if you see us. And please support your local pubs and brewery taprooms.