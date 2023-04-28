Firma Vogt formally withdrew its proposals to install a battery storage facility on farmland in Carlton last week, to the delight of the hundreds of local residents who’d objected to it, amid fire safety fears.

But in a statement issued on Thursday, the company said it wanted to “make improvements” to its application to “reflect the concerns of local residents”. One objector to the original scheme described the news as “disappointing”.

Battery farms help to recycle power from natural energy sources back into circulation, making them theoretically helpful in the fight against climate change. But they are also under scrutiny for being potential fire hazards, with one such facility in Liverpool exploding in 2020. The subsequent fire raged for two days, because the lithium in the batteries made the blaze hard to extinguish with water.

Such concerns were cited by both local people in Carlton and Rothwell and the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service after Firma Vogt’s plans for a slice of land on Westfield Road were put forward in January.

In a statement on Thursday, Firma Vogt Solar director Andrew Jones said: “In light of the feedback and concerns raised by the local community, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw our planning application for a battery energy storage system (BESS). As a responsible developer, we understand the importance of listening to those who know the area well.

“We are now going to take time to reconsider our application and make improvements that reflect the concerns of local residents. We recognise the vital need for more sustainable energy storage solutions and remain committed to finding ways to deliver these solutions in an acceptable manner.”

Mr Jones insisted the application was “crucial” for local energy supplies and “to tackle the climate emergency, which is a priority for Leeds City Council.” He added: “We fully support the council’s net-zero commitments and believe that Westfield BESS can make a significant contribution towards this goal in the future.”

Under planning law, Firma Vogt can re-submit an application for the same site within 12 months, without paying a fee. The company has not put a timescale on when it may make a second attempt to get its plans approved.