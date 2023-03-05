Firma Vogt Solar Ltd want to set up a lithium battery storage facility across 4.3 acres of agricultural land on Westfield Lane in Rothwell.

Such facilities are becoming increasingly common across the world, as they retain power from renewable energy sources, before pumping it back into circulation.

But the application has already received more than 80 objections, despite only being submitted last month, with worries about a potential hum coming from the site and the impact on wildlife.

Westfield Road, in Rothwell, Leeds, near where plans have been lodged to buuild a new lithium battery storage farm.

However, chief among the concerns is that the farm could be a fire hazard, with many opponents referencing incidents at similar battery sites elsewhere.

One such blaze broke out at a plant in Liverpool in 2020 after neighbours heard an explosion in the early hours of the morning. Enzygo, who submitted the planning application on behalf of Firma Vogt, has published a fire safety management plan alongside the proposals. It says the measures included will “minimise” the risk of a blaze.

But John Francis, who lives around 120 yards away from the proposed site, is among those who’ve objected. He said: “The main thing I’m concerned about is the risk, should it explode or catch fire.

“There are houses less than 50 yards away and the local school is quite close by too. It’s a regular walkway for parents taking their children to school and during Covid it became the walking route to do in the area.”

Mr Francis, who’s lived in the area for 30 years, said the applicants’ fire safety plan did not reassure him, given the potential dangers some scientists say the sites pose when lithium within the batteries overheats.

He said: “I’m sure there were assurances given in relation to the facility in Liverpool, but the fire there is still fresh in the memory.”

Another neighbour responding to the plans on Leeds City Council’s planning portal, said: “This facility is in very close proximity to residential housing and if a fire should break out, this would have catastrophic consequences not only to these residential properties within close proximity, but also to the surrounding areas.”

Firma Vogt Solar Ltd was only set up in 2021, according to the planning application. The proposals said the site, if built, would be remotely monitored and on-presence from staff would be “limited”, with normal operations restricted to “monthly maintenance visits”.

In their fire safety plan, the applicants said all components bought for the site would comply with legislation, automatic fire suppression and fire detection systems would be built in, and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service would be consulted over the scheme. But Liberal Democrat councillor for Rothwell, Coun Diane Chapman said: “There appears to be no logic why this facility has been proposed to be built in the middle of a farmer’s field, close to residential houses. This is an unwelcome and inappropriate incursion into our community and the greenbelt.

“It has been alarming to read the comments, as some who are familiar with the risks associated with these facilities have written to raise the issue of possible explosion and fire.

“This alone should disqualify the proposal being so near to residential properties.”

Local Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns has also objected to the application, writing: “First and foremost is the fire safety risk presented by the operation of battery storage facilities, which is a great cause of concern.