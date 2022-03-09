The Penny Appeal said some objectors had “misinterpreted” proposals submitted last September to convert properties in Thornes Park.

The charity wants to change the park’s old campus buildings, which it bought from Wakefield College four years ago, into offices and a call centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Penny Appeal charity wants to turn old campus buildings at Thornes Park in Wakefield into offices and a call centre. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Founded in 2009 to deliver aid to impoverished countries, the Penny Appeal said the move would be “mutually beneficial” for the charity and park users.

But the park’s Friends group is among the scheme’s critics, claiming before Christmas that it could cause “irreversible damage” to the green space.

Local councillor Michael Graham also said the idea threatened to turn Thornes Park into a “business park”.

In a lengthy letter responding to objectors shortly after those concerns were published, the Penny Appeal said their plans would “restore social value” to the buildings and that community groups will be allowed to use the venue.

The letter, which was uploaded onto Wakefield Council’s planning portal alongside the application, said: “We have been disappointed to see the large volume of objecting responses to the proposal which would enable our client to bring back the site as a viable hub of community activity without compromising the park itself, unlocking a number of economic and public health benefits.

“We are fully accepting that local residents can justifiably expect the preservation of Thornes Park, we wish to use this letter as an opportunity to issue clarity and assurance over our client’s proposals, something which at present we feel has been locally misinterpreted.”

Critics are worried about the Penny Appeal’s bid for “flexible use” of the buildings, which they claim is vague enough to allow for the properties to be turned into residential homes at a later date.

The Penny Appeal said it was “dumbfounded as to where suggestions of housing development have originated”.

It said flexibility had been applied for to allow new tenants to move in quickly, should they vacate the premises for any reason.

The charity also said that agreements had already been struck with Wakefield Bridge Club, the Bishop of Wakefield and the Yorkshire Imperial Band to allow them all to use the facilities.

The letter added: “Claims of developing outwards from the site into the surrounding parkland are far-fetched and unfortunately have seemed to stem from outside our clients’ intentions.

“No encroachment into the surrounding parkland is being pursued as part of this development.

“Penny Appeal respect the listing of the park and its character and are only applying to adapt the function of the site’s existing footprint.”

The charity also claimed that extra traffic at the park, generated by its staff, would not exceed the levels seen when Wakefield College ran the campus.

The application is likely to be decided by local councillors later this year.