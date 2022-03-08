Multi-million pound housing developments proposed for secret east Leeds locations

The Government’s brownfield housing fund recently gave £66.8m to West Yorkshire as a whole, to support developments on brownfield sites, with the two Leeds sites situated in “east Leeds” and Burmantofts.

However, publicly available documents appear not to state the exact locations of the sites, as WYCA appears to have only included details in a document exempt from public view. It is also not disclosed how the money will be split, with a further three sites across Bradford and Calderdale also earmarked for the scheme.

According to the publicly available documents, around 3.6 hectares of brownfield land in east Leeds will be developed into 146 affordable houses by June 2025, as well as nearly one hectare of public open space. It is hoped work could start on site by the autumn of 2023.

The Burmantofts site would see the demolition of an existing building, with “225-300” homes built on a 1.5-acre site, as well as amenity and commercial space. It is hoped planning permission for the scheme can be sorted by this May, with building work to start the following March. It is hoped the site will be made up of 20 per cent affordable rents.

The report, by WYCA officers, states: “The BHF programme will support the development of new homes on brownfield sites in the region with homes commencing construction by March 2025.

“The aim of the BHF programme is to create more homes by bringing forward more brownfield land into development. The fund will target investment to help ease the viability issues that brownfield projects face for example, making former industrial land safe.”

Developers are often put off building on former industrial sites because the costs involved in making the sites safe often mean development is not financially viable.

Members of WYCA’s Place, Regeneration and Housing Committee will meet to discuss the plans on March 8, 2022.