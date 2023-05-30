Regent One Estates Ltd wants to create a block of four apartments with two shop on the car park outside 4 and 5 West Hill Terrace. The shops would be accessed directly from Harrogate Road via new glazed openings to be built into the existing boundary wall. The proposals also include parking spaces and bin storage for the new properties, with new bin storage and vehicle access onto Allerton Hill to be created for the existing residents.

The application submitted to Leeds City Council notes that the block containing the four two-bedroom apartments would be built on the space between the existing apartments buildings and Harrogate Road. It says there are currently 10 parking spaces and the overall number would be increased to 16 if the plans are approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new shops would sit opposite the parade that includes the Further North bar, The Olive restaurant and a barber’s shop. A design and access statement drawn up on behalf of the applicant says: “The proposals are located in a sought-after location to the centre of this desirable historic village, and there is current high demand for both apartments and shop units. The shops at ground floor mirror the parade of small shops and cafes converted from historic houses on the opposite side of Harrogate Road, located at a natural end of the functional centre of the village.

The site where the new apartment block and shops would be built is currently used as a car park. Picture: James Hardisty

"It is identified in the Council's Conservation Area Appraisal that these numerous small shops and cafes give interest to the street scene and are considered to have positive contribution to the character of Conservation Area, and as such, the addition of two additional small units would be considered to add to the vibrancy of this area and would represent an appropriate use within this area.”

It adds that the visual impact of the new shops would be minimal and limited because of introduction of the openings within the existing wall.