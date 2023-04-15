That’s the promise from Chapel Allerton bar Further North - one of North Brewing Co’s seven Leeds venues - which has been on my radar to try out for a while.

With a day off, and feeling cooped up after cleaning the house and doing a mountain of life admin, I decided to wander down to the Harrogate Road bar to enjoy a leisurely drink and get stuck into a book. The bar is renowned for its cosy atmosphere so I hoped I’d feel comfortable enough visiting on my own.

As soon as I opened the door, I was very warmly greeted by the bartender who immediately struck up a conversation. Further North is split over two floors, with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors downstairs which can be opened up when the sun is shining, and a good spread of tables and a leather sofa upstairs. I found a quiet spot upstairs by the window and took in my surroundings.

Further North is located in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The decor is super homely - mis-matched chairs and tables, royal blue walls, fairy lights and wooden panel flooring. Prints from a local artist hang on the walls and I also spotted the bar’s 2019 Oliver Award proudly displayed on a shelf.

As a North Brewing Co bar, there’s of course a fantastic range of the Leeds brewery’s core beers and specials, including the new collaboration with Darkwoods Coffee, a 5.8% IPA coffee sour. If you’re struggling to choose, staff are more than happy to tell you their favourites and there’s a great wine list too.

I was in the mood for something off the cocktail menu, priced at a reasonable £7.50-£8.50, so opted for an espresso martini. Further North’s take on this classic includes creme de cacao as well as coffee liqueur. Served in a small glass, it was silky smooth and had a real bitter kick with plenty of espresso and just the right amount of sugar syrup. The creme de cacao gave it a smooth, chocolatey finish and it was one of the best espresso martinis I’ve tasted.

I settled in with my book for a couple of hours and felt so relaxed that I had to pull myself away. By the time I wandered back downstairs, every seat was full of locals catching up with friends.

Our reviewer loved the homely decor

Further North lived up to all my expectations and I’m lucky to have it right on my doorstep. I think they’ll be seeing as much of me as my own living room will.

Factfile

Address: 194 Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, LS7 4NZ

Telephone: 0113 237 0962

Opening hours: Mon-Wed, 3pm-11pm; Thur-Fri, 3pm-12am; Saturday, noon-12am; Sunday, noon-11am.

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10