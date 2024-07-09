Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Businesses in a Leeds suburb have said that ongoing roadworks are causing bins to be left uncollected and preventing deliveries from being made.

Ongoing roadworks in Meanwood have been causing “chaos” for residents in recent weeks due to the huge queues of traffic and confusion over how to navigate around the temporary gating and crossings.

A number of business owners have now said that the works, which are being carried out on Meanwood Road, Stonegate Road, Monk Bridge Road, Green Road and Stainbeck Avenue, are making it impossible for deliveries to be made and for their bins to be collected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, which is set to cost Leeds City Council in the region of £740,000, is designed to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety and includes the introduction of wider footways, signalised junctions and crossings and a cycle lane.

The works have been taking place since March but issues have been “much worse” in recent weeks.

Pictured (left to right) Baz Phillips, (Joint owner of Terminus), Tom Kirkham-Walker (Lead-Brewer at Terminus), and Graeme Phillips, (Joint owner of Terminus). | James Hardisty

At bar and taproom The Terminus, which is situated up a side road off of Stonegate Road, business has been “significantly impacted”.

Co-owner Graeme Phillips said that he had urged the council to ensure there was a temporary loading bay at the bottom of the street to allow for deliveries and collections during the consultation period for the works. But, he said, he remains unsure of whether there will be one or not as “the plans seem to be constantly changing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Phillips said: “The way they have designed the junction they have made the road narrower so even just having something as simple as having a delivery will be a big problem.

“I’ve spoke to the council and staff and the plans seem to change. They don’t seem to know what their own plans are.”

Meanwood has been faced with "ridiculous" traffic issues in recent weeks due to the ongoing roadworks. | James Hardisty

He added that while the works have been going on his and other businesses up the side road have not had their bins collected.

He said: “The bin lorries aren’t able to stop because if they did then it would completely stop all of the traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It leads to a huge pile of rubbish building up and then when we call the council to come they get it and then don’t come again.”

He added that takings had been “significantly down” from the same time as last year.

The roadworks have made it "like an obstacle course" to get around Meanwood | James Hardisty

Up the road at The Junction owner Hannah Beckley also said they were “running out of stock because deliveries can’t get in”.

She said: “My delivery couldn’t get up the backstreet so he had to park down the road and then because it’s barriered off he had to bring each individual barrel from up and across the road and then down the stairs here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that it had been a “nightmare” for the elderly and disabled residents of the area, who were having to change their routes or abandon travelling.

Leeds City Council has been approached for a comment.

After previous concerns were raised a spokesperson said: “The works at Meanwood District Centre stem from a deputation which was presented to Leeds City Council by members of the local community who requested a holistic improvement scheme at Meanwood, which is located within two electoral ward boundaries. The scheme aims to make the area a less car dominated environment, assists pedestrians (particularly the elderly) to cross these busy junctions safely and aims to reduce the injury collision record. After extensive consultation with business and the wider community, a design was approved for implementation, which commenced on site earlier this year.

“As with any significant highway improvement scheme, there will be an element of disruption during the construction phase, but this is kept to a minimum through carefully planned traffic management. The traffic management, including temporary crossing provisions, barriers and cones, will change as work progresses around the junctions so that works can progress safely. It is important to note that access to all local businesses has been maintained at all times and regular social media updates are provided to inform interested parties of the changes, as works progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad