Ashton Park Harehills: Leeds play park to reopen following transformation with free goodie bags for children
Local Leeds councillors have announced the official reopening of the much-loved Ashton Park.
Residents were given the chance to have their say as part of a public consultation in November, with the repainting of existing equipment, installation of different coloured play matting and contouring of parts of the ground listed as potential upgrades.
And following much work, ward councillors helped secure funding for the improvements which include more foliage, new climbing frames and swing sets.
Councillors Salma Arif, Arif Hussain and Kamila Maqsood (Gipton and Harehills) said: “We are really excited about the improvements which have been made to Ashton Park.
“We are looking forward to welcoming local residents to see the new and improved park for themselves at the grand reopening.”
The new and improved park will be reopening later today (April 14) at 3pm. There will be a chance to play on the new and improved play area, as well as goody bags for little ones to take away.