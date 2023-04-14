News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
3 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
4 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
4 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
4 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
5 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Ashton Park Harehills: Leeds play park to reopen following transformation with free goodie bags for children

Local Leeds councillors have announced the official reopening of the much-loved Ashton Park.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

Residents were given the chance to have their say as part of a public consultation in November, with the repainting of existing equipment, installation of different coloured play matting and contouring of parts of the ground listed as potential upgrades.

And following much work, ward councillors helped secure funding for the improvements which include more foliage, new climbing frames and swing sets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillors Salma Arif, Arif Hussain and Kamila Maqsood (Gipton and Harehills) said: “We are really excited about the improvements which have been made to Ashton Park.

Residents were given the chance to have their say as part of a public consultation in November. Picture: LCCResidents were given the chance to have their say as part of a public consultation in November. Picture: LCC
Residents were given the chance to have their say as part of a public consultation in November. Picture: LCC

“We are looking forward to welcoming local residents to see the new and improved park for themselves at the grand reopening.”

The new and improved park will be reopening later today (April 14) at 3pm. There will be a chance to play on the new and improved play area, as well as goody bags for little ones to take away.

Related topics:LeedsCouncillorsResidentsSalma ArifGipton