Residents were given the chance to have their say as part of a public consultation in November, with the repainting of existing equipment, installation of different coloured play matting and contouring of parts of the ground listed as potential upgrades.

And following much work, ward councillors helped secure funding for the improvements which include more foliage, new climbing frames and swing sets.

Councillors Salma Arif, Arif Hussain and Kamila Maqsood (Gipton and Harehills) said: “We are really excited about the improvements which have been made to Ashton Park.

Residents were given the chance to have their say as part of a public consultation in November. Picture: LCC

“We are looking forward to welcoming local residents to see the new and improved park for themselves at the grand reopening.”