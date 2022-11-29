A consultation exercise has been undertaken to gather the opinions of residents on how best to improve the park and its playground. Potential improvements to the park include the planting of more foliage and an in installation of new climbing frames and swing sets.

Repainting of existing equipment, installation of different coloured play matting and contouring of parts of the ground are also among the potential upgrades. The consultation was launched after Leeds City Council secured funding for improvement and residents wanting a say can take part in an online survey.

Councillors Salma Arif, Arif Hussain and Kamila Maqsood said: “We’d like to encourage residents to have their say on this much-loved community park. We are grateful to the Council’s Communities and Parks & Countryside teams for all their hard work on this project. It is now ready for local input to take it forward.”

