A conference centre, riverside flats and a controversial sports facility are among some of the possible developments which could be making progress in Leeds over the next year.
Here, the YEP takes a look at some of the plans for sites in and around Leeds.
Take a look at some of the developments that could be coming soon to Leeds.
2. Whitehall Road riverside flats
Plans to build 500 new riverside apartments in the centre of Leeds were approved by councillors earlier this year, by a single vote.
Developers Glenbrook are now set to build two blocks, measuring 19 and 16 storeys respectively, on the car park on Whitehall Road, close to Leeds’ train station.
3. Leeds Conference Centre
An events space is set to be built along the road from Leeds Arena, on the site of the old Yorkshire Bank Headquarters on Merrion Way, which are now set to be demolished to make way for the development. Details including the venue’s appearance will be established at a later date, but planning permission for the scheme in principle was given unanimously by a committee of Leeds councillors recently.
4. Former Thyssen Krupp site
The development could see 130 low-cost homes built on an old industrial site on Kirkstall Road, a short walk west of the city centre.
Work on the scheme could begin as early as next March, if all goes to plan.
The empty site was abandoned by the engineering conglomerate Thyssen Krupp after the devastating Boxing Day floods of 2015.
