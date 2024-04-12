Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The City Plans Panel of Leeds City Council voted yesterday (Thursday, April 11) to approve McLaren’s mixed use Wellington Square development of build-to-rent homes and commercial space in Leeds’ West End.

Designed by Howells Architects, the new neighbourhood, will transform a 2.47 acre site into a lively gateway to Leeds city centre with a landmark tower, high-quality new homes and innovative workspace.

The planners welcomed the new office space as a significant contribution to meeting the city centre growth target of at least 7 million square feet.

Tom Gilman, managing director at McLaren Regeneration, said: “A significant new quarter is taking shape in Leeds’ West End and this scheme is integral to that. The commercial space will set a new benchmark for accommodation across the north of England and will be a landmark for the city.

“Leeds is already attracting occupiers across all sectors and our development will provide market leading ESG credentials and aspirational workspaces to help them attract and keep the best talent.”

The 45-storey residential tower will be home to households of up to six people in apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms.

Residents will have a choice of around 10,000 square feet of shared amenity spaces, including a concierge, post/parcel storage room and a lounge on the ground floor, a fitness and wellbeing space on the first floor and an exceptional sky lounge with panoramic views from the 45th floor.

The twin office buildings, totalling around 364,000 square feet (NIA) over 14 and 15 storeys, accommodate up to 3,500 new jobs and aspire to set new standards for workspace in the region.

Workers and visitors will enjoy south facing terraces at various levels, connected to work and event space.