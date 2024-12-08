New warnings have been made over delays to an urgent new hospital project for the city after costs continued to rise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health bosses hope to be given the go-ahead for the scheme at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) in January following a government review of NHS building projects.

A new children's hospital, adults’ hospital and maternity centre are planned as part if the national New Hospital Programme (NHP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New warnings have been made over delays to an urgent new hospital project for the city after costs continued to rise. | Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Warnings have been made that parts of the hospital are more than 150 years old and no longer fit for purpose.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals (LTH) said the forecast cost of the LGI scheme had risen to £1.46bn in its latest update report.

The report said the trust had expected confirmation the project could proceed following the government’s autumn budget statement.

It said: “It is estimated that this further delay into January 2025 will increase the trust’s forecast total scheme cost by an additional £10m-plus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays also mean more cash spent on maintaining crumbling hospital buildings. Figures in the report show the trust’s estimated maintenance backlog was up by £20m since September.

The report said: “The cost to rectify backlog maintenance at the LGI site has increased to an estimated £650m, which includes replacing critical infrastructure and the removal of vacant buildings.”

LTH also warned that the government could demand changes to the design of the LGI project, adding even more costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS trusts could be required to use a national design model called Hospital 2.0, which is yet to be published in full.

A trust spokesperson said: “This could mean that the trust is no longer able to co-locate specialist services efficiently which are currently planned for and will mean further delays and further cost increases.”

A review of national NHP schemes was first launched by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, the Leeds West and Pudsey MP, in July.

Health secretary Wes Streeting was carrying out the next stage of the review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Teaching Hospitals said it was ready to proceed with the LGI project after securing planning consent and clearing a construction site.

The spokesperson said: “Our plans are carefully developed to meet the future needs of our patients and deliver clinical and operational efficiencies.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for a comment.