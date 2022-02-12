Cost of living protest to be held in Leeds today with hundreds set to gather on Briggate

Six groups - including Rainbow Junktion and Leeds Anti Raids Action - have organised the protest.

A Facebook page set up to advertise the event has had more than 250 responses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six groups - including Rainbow Junktion and Leeds Anti Raids Action - have organised the protest.

In a statement on the page, the groups said: "Following the recent announcement of a 54% increase of the energy price cap, plus the doubling of UK interest rates, the upcoming national insurance increase, and the rapidly rising costs of living, protests have been called to cut energy bills and tackle the cost of living crisis.

"We must stand up against the dangerous and deadly cost of living crisis, and demand the government roll back their plans and take action to cut energy bills, control skyrocketing rents, and increase incomes.

"This protest is a collective effort from grassroots community organisations from across different causes in Leeds coming together as a united front against austerity."

Protesters have been asked to "bring signs, bring noise making devices" and "lots of friends".

The slogan of the protest is "nobody should have to choose between heating and eating. Everything for everyone."

It is due to held at 2pm today (Saturday).

More to follow.