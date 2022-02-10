Mum of viral Leeds boy "blown away" by reaction to restaurant post after kind gesture

As reported in the YEP on Monday, Will, 12, Charlie, 13 and 13-year-old Leo had met up like they do every weekend to play together.

However, the rain put a dampener on their plans.

Lucy-Rae Prince with her son Leo

The boys decided to head to popular restaurant Salute at The White Swan in Rothwell.

Leo often goes to the restaurant with his grandma and the management recognised him.

The trio sat down and told staff they had £9 and asked politely if that would be enough for a pizza and water to share between them.

The management were so impressed with the manners of the boys that they were treated to extra pizza and fries.

Will even took the leftovers home for his baby sisters.

Since the story, thousands of people from Leeds and beyond have shared and commented on the restaurant post praising the attitude of the boys.

Lucy-Rae Prince is Leo's mum.

Speaking to the YEP on Wednesday, she said she was "blown away" by the response to their meal.

She also revealed a touching moment from the boy's return to school on Tuesday.

"The principal and other teachers also had nice things about to say to the boys when the went into school", she said.

"The principal went into each boy's class and spoke to them.

"It was so nice."

Lucy-Rae said she had been tagged in the story "well over 100 times."

"They have all been lovely messages from people mainly saying what a nice story it was to hear instead of the usual bad press that teenagers get", she added.

The original Salute at the White Swan post:

Salute at The White Swan's post read: "They came to salute today asking for a table of 3.

"They said they had £9 and asked if that would be ‘enough’ for a pizza and water to share.

"In exchange for their mature attitude to dining out, Salute treated them to extra fries and extra pizza.

"Will took his baby sister the left over pizza & breadsticks!

"I hope their parents see this post as they should be SO proud!"

What did Salute say?

Justine, from Salute, told the YEP staff had been "blown away" with the response to the post.

Many on social media praised the attitude of the boys and the gesture from Salute.

Abbey Ellen said: " Absolutely fair play to the pub.

"It’s so great to see how far kindness can go."

Abby Jade Sonnenfeld added: "Lovely to see children brought up well with manners.

"Hats off to the people who raised them."