An outline application for the construction of new houses and flats in a Leeds market town has been submitted to the council.

Mr J Phillips along with agent Concept Architecture And Planning Ltd has lodged plans to construct a three-storey, nine dwelling apartment block and two semi-detached homes on vacant land off Cooperative Road in Morley.

The site is adjacent to an Asda car park and consists mainly of wasteland left from previous developments, as well as modified grassland and urban trees.

An outline application proposing the construction of an apartment block and two semi-detached homes on land off Cooperative Road in Morley has been submitted. | Google

Covering an area of 0.15 hectares, the site is currently informally used as a car park for the adjacent terraced houses.

The applicant writes in a planning statement: “The site in its current situation is an eyesore, with mixed landscape materials. A general landscaping of the site will be undertaken, alongside a significant introduction of shrubbery and trees which will produce a minimum biodiversity net gain of 10%.

“The location of the site is ideal as it is within walking distance of Asda supermarket , and local schools, such as Fountain Primary School.

“Additionally, there is good public transport, with multiple bus stops on Britannia Road and Morley train station just a 5-minute drive away.”

The plans includes the proposition of 24 car parking spaces, 14 of which will be provided to the residents of the new flats and semi-detached homes.

Inside, the apartment block would, if approved, comprise of a mix of one and two-bedroom flats, while the two semi-detached homes would have two bedrooms each.

Any comments on the proposed plans are to be submitted to Leeds City Council by Friday, October 11, 2024.