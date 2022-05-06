Here's how each of the candidates standing for one of the 35 seats available performed.
Adel and Wharfedale - The Conservative Party - HOLD
Elected: ANDERSON Barry John
ANDERSON Barry John, The Conservative Party Candidate - 4,385
BRIDGES Chris, Labour Party - 2,104
LOVE Fiona Sarah Heather, Green Party - 486
ROBINSON Corey, Yorkshire Party - 127
TWITCHETT Mark John, Liberal Democrats - 663
Electorate:16,472
Turnout:47.3%
Spoilt ballots:28
Alwoodley - Conservatives HOLD
Elected: COHEN Dan
COHEN Dan, The Conservative Party Candidate - 4,466
DEWS Howard Graham, Yorkshire Party - 137
HALL Alaric Timothy Peter, Green Party - 283
JENNINGS Louise Mary, Women`s Equality Party - 120
NUTTGENS Lucy Kathleen, Labour Party - 2,099
PARKER Roderic, Liberal Democrats - 278
Electorate:17,584
Turnout:42.2%
Spoilt ballots:25
Ardsley & Robin Hood - Labour and Co-operative Party HOLD
Elected: RENSHAW Karen
CAIN Marcus Scott, Green Party - 362
MARTIN Andrew Alexander, Social Democratic Party - 105
RENSHAW Karen, Labour and Co-operative Party - 2,572
SHIRES Alan Jean-Luke, The Conservative Party Candidate - 2,246
WARD Benjamin Lloyd, Liberal Democrats - 360
Electorate:17,741
Turnout:32.0%
Spoilt ballots:34
Armley - Labour Party HOLD
Elected: SMART Alice Ellen Schofield
HYNAM Florian, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 85
KOVACS Tamas, The Conservative Party Candidate - 666
ROLLINSON Mark Terence, Green Party - 642
SMART Alice Ellen Schofield, Labour Party - 2,653
WALKER Dan, Liberal Democrats- 205
Electorate:17,270
Turnout: 24.9%
Spoilt ballots:25
Beeston & Holbeck- Labour Party HOLD
Elected: MALONEY Annie
ANDREWS Peter Richard, Liberal Democrats - 179
ARMITAGE Natalia, The Conservative Party - 740
MALONEY Annie, Labour Party 2,070
PERRY Nigel, Social Democratic Party - 250
POLUCCIU Mariana, Green Party - 971
REANEY Emily Louise, Northern Independence Party - Nationalise Energy Companies - 147
Electorate:18,282
Turnout:24%
Spoilt ballots:25
Bramley & Stanningley - Labour Party HOLD
Elected: RITCHIE Kevin Mark
BEE Elizabeth Anne, Liberal Democrats - 338
COOK Adam Daniel, The Conservative Party - 819
RITCHIE Kevin Mark, Labour Party - 3,230
WHETSTONE Daniel Paul, Social Democratic Party - 36
WHITTAKER Keith Duncan, Green Party - 290
Electorate:17,148
Turnout:27.6%
Spoilt ballots:21
Burmantofts & Richmond Hill - Labour Party GAIN
Elected: FARLEY Luke Anthony
BERRY Brian Patrick, The Conservative Party Candidate - 422
FARLEY Luke Anthony, Labour Party - 2,674
HOLLINGSWORTH David Ewan, Liberal Democrats - 295
HOLLORAN Geoff, Independent - 340
WILSON Richard Miles, Green Party - 263
Electorate:17,149
Turnout:23.4%
Spoilt ballots:21
Calverley & Farsley - The Conservative Party HOLD
Elected: CARTER Andrew
CARTER Andrew, The Conservative Party - 3,539
DOWLING Ian George, Liberal Democrats - 228
GRAHAM Ellen Jean, Green Party - 318
LEES Robert Andrew, Yorkshire Party - 225
THOMAS Justin, Social Democratic Party - 14
TIMMINS Craig Lee, Labour and Co-operative Party - 3,243
Electorate:18,379
Turnout:41.3 per cent
Spoilt ballots:17
Chapel Allerton - Labour Party HOLD
Elected: TAYLOR Eileen
AHAD Shazar, The Conservative Party Candidate - 488
DAVIES Mike, Alliance for Green Socialism - 164
MARSHALL James Alleyne Cuthbert, Liberal Democrats - 278
TAYLOR Eileen, Labour Party - 4,650
WALKER Bobak, Green Party - 691
Electorate:18,519
Turnout:34.0%
Spoilt ballots:32
Cross Gates & Whinmoor - Labour Party HOLD
Elected: GRAHAME Pauleen Margaret
GRAHAME Pauleen Margaret, Labour Party - 2,915
HEMINGWAY Martin Francis, Green Party - 401
KENNEDY John, The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,929
WOOD Benjamin, Liberal Democrats - 421
Electorate:18,450
Turnout:30.8%
Spoilt ballots:22
Farnley & Wortley - Labour Party GAIN
Elected: SEWARDS Mark James
ALLISON Peter Edward, The Conservative Party Candidate - 959
BLACKBURN Ann, Green Party - 1,819
SEWARDS Mark James, Labour Party - 2,567
Electorate:18,173
Turnout:29.5%
Spoilt ballots:22
Garforth & Swillington - Garforth & Swillington Independents Party HOLD
Elected: DOBSON Mark David
BEER Stephen Paul, Green Party - 258
DOBSON Mark David, Garforth & Swillington Independents Party - 4,488
KNOX Jake, Liberal Democrats - 117
NAGLE David Patrick, Labour Party - 1,107
YOUNG Peter Jeremy, The Conservative Party Candidate1,133
Electorate:16,239
Turnout:43.9%
Spoilt ballots:24
Gipton & Harehills - Labour Party HOLD
Elected: ARIF Salma
ALI MothinGreen Party - 1,001
ARIF Salma, Labour Party2,722
BELSHAM-WRAY Tanis Izabelle, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 82
CHOUDHRY Aqila, Liberal Democrats -206
HARRIS Robert David Winston The Conservative Party Candidate - 454
Electorate:17,765
Turnout:25.3%
Spoilt ballots:33
Guiseley & Rawdon - Labour and Co-operative Party GAIN
Elected: THOMSON Eleanor Frances
BUXTON Bob, Yorkshire Party - 703
FIRTH Richard James, Green Party - 290
GABLE Pete, The Conservative Party Candidate - 3,024
MCLEOD Stuart, Liberal Democrats - 278
THOMSON Eleanor Frances, Labour and Co-operative Party - 3,957
Electorate:18,603
Turnout:44.5%
Spoilt ballots:29
Harewood - The Conservative Party Candidate HOLD
Elected: ROBINSON Matthew James
COOK Dan, Liberal Democrats - 441
EVANS Claire Anne, Green Party - 596
MILLAR Michael Thomas, Labour Party - 1,489
ROBINSON Matthew James, The Conservative Party Candidate - 4,062
Electorate:14,965
Turnout:44.2%
Spoilt ballots:28
Headingley & Hyde Park - Labour Party HOLD
Elected: PRYOR Jonathan David
ASHFORD Brandon John, Liberal Democrats - 179
BRACUTI Anthony Joseph Elio, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 70
GOODALL Tim, Green Party candidate - 1,432
GREAUX Anthony Joseph, Independent - 36
PRYOR Jonathan David, Labour Party - 2,210
ROWLEY Steven Malcolm, The Conservative Party Candidate - 145
Electorate:24,473
Turnout:16.7%
Spoilt ballots:14
Horsforth - Labour Party GAIN
Elected: BROMLEY Emmie and GARVANI John
BROMLEY Emmie, Labour Party - 3,402
COLLINS Dawn Julia, Local Conservatives - 2,673
COWLING Ian, Yorkshire Party - 330
DOWLING Simon Mark, Liberal Democrats - 1,292
GARVANI John, Labour Party - 3,166
HEAVISIDE Becky, Liberal Democrats - 974
JONES Gideon Matthew William, Green Party - 569
SHAW Ian William, Green Party - 330
STONES Tracy Kathryn, Local Conservatives - 2,492
Electorate:18,020
Turnout:42.3%
Spoilt ballots:19
Hunslet & Riverside - Green Party GAIN
Elected: CARLISLE Ed
ADEYEMI Samson Roberts, The Conservative Party Candidate - 253
CARLISLE Ed, Green Party - 2,441
COTTLE Nick, Freedom Alliance. Truth, Equality and Health - 42
FOSTER Thomas Peter, Social Democratic Party - 33
NASH Elizabeth Anne, Labour Party - 1,947
TURNER-CHASTNEY Benedict, Liberal Democrats - 53
Electorate:17,597
Turnout:27.2%
Spoilt ballots:24
Killingbeck & Seacroft - Labour Party GAIN
Elected: TUDOR John William
ANTHONEY David Alan - Green Party - 293
DALTON Iain Alaistair, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 96
HARBOURNE Suzanne Mary, Freedom Alliance. Truth, Equality and Health. - 122
OTLEY John, Liberal Democrats - 229
TRIGG Cormac John, The Conservative Party Candidate - 803
TUDOR John William, Labour Party - 2,510
Electorate:18,029
Turnout:22.6%
Spoilt ballots:18
Kippax & Methley - Labour Party HOLD
Elected: HARLAND Mary Elizabeth
GOLTON Christine Mavis, Liberal Democrats - 243
HALE Keith Edward, Green Party - 330
HARLAND Mary Elizabeth, Labour Party - 3,673
MULHALL Connor Joseph Paul, The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,545
Electorate:17,284
Turnout:33.7%
Spoilt ballots:28
Kirkstall - Labour Party HOLD
Elected: BITHELL Hannah Louise
BELCHER Adam James, Liberal Democrats - 287
BITHELL Hannah Louise, Labour Party - 3,346
CAPITANO Reiss Lewis, The Conservative Party Candidate - 511
SMITH Victoria Helen, The Green Party - 797
Electorate:16,172
Turnout:30.8%
Spoilt ballots:45
Little London & Woodhouse - Labour Party HOLD
Elected: BROOKS Kayleigh
BROOKS Kayleigh, Labour Party - 2,033
ELLIS Talia, Green Party - 404
JOHNSON Michael James, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 62
RUTHERFORD Owen Scott, The Conservative Party Candidate - 204
VAN CAUWENBERGH François, Liberal Democrats - 112
Electorate:17,428
Turnout:16.3%
Spoilt ballots:19
Middleton Park - Social Democratic Party GAIN
Elected: DIXON Wayne Alan
ADEYEMI Taiwo Funmilayo - The Conservative Party Candidate - 408
ARBUCKLE Jude Patrick, Liberal Democrats - 82
ASQUITH Kay-Lee Anne, Green Party - 207
CHAMBERS Peter, Labour Party - 1,910
DIXON Wayne Alan, Social Democratic Party - 2,687
Electorate:20,248
Turnout:26.3%
Spoilt ballots:23
Moortown - Labour Party HOLD
Elected: FRANCE-MIR Mahalia Hema
FRANCE-MIR Mahalia Hema, Labour Party - 3,980
HARTSHORNE Rachel Elizabeth, Green Party - 1,086
SPEED Rob, The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,357
SYKES George, Liberal Democrats - 690
Electorate:17,397
Turnout:41.1%
Spoilt ballots:44
Morley North - Morley Borough Independents HOLD
Elected: GETTINGS Bob
DAVEY Patrick Gerard, Labour Party - 1,373
DOLAN Aisling Margaret, Green Party - 506
GETTINGS Bob, Morley Borough Independents - 3,101
SMITH Lidia, The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,052
SPENCER James Michael, Liberal Democrats - 98
Electorate:18,255
Turnout:33.7%
Spoilt ballots:23
Morley South - Morley Borough Independents HOLD
Elected: NEWTON Oliver Scott
BELL Chris, Green Party - Save Our Green Space - 219
BRADLEY Bailey Jacob Statton, Labour Party - 2,020
GOODMAN Penny, Liberal Democrats - 137
NEWTON Oliver Scott, Morley Borough Independents - 2,321
SURYAWANSHI Lalit Raghunath, The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,150
Electorate:18,172
Turnout:32.2%
Spoilt ballots:10
Otley & Yeadon - Liberal Democrats HOLD
Elected: CAMPBELL Colin Andrew
BRADLEY Mick, Green Party - 928
BUXTON Claire Jane, Yorkshire Party - 405
CAMPBELL Colin Andrew, Liberal Democrats - 3,546
CLAPCOTE Steve, Labour and Co-operative Party - 1,695
FARMER Lee Anthony, The Conservative Party Candidate - 939
Electorate:17,798
Turnout:42.4%
Spoilt ballots:29
Pudsey - The Conservative Party Candidate HOLD
Elected: SEARY Simon Anthony
HOLROYD-CASE Ryan, Labour Party - 2,825
JACQUES Robert Hugh, Liberal Democrats - 210
SEARY Simon Anthony, The Conservative Party Candidate - 4,145
WARD Suzanne Elizabeth, Green Party - 386
Electorate:19,082
Turnout:39.8%
Spoilt ballots:32
Rothwell - Liberal Democrats HOLD
Elected: GOLTON Stewart
ALIREMZIOGLU Ali, Green Party - 137
BOYCOTT Joe, The Conservative Party Candidate - 737
BRUCE Karen, Labour Party - 1,735
GOLTON Stewart, Liberal Democrats - 3,304
MCDONALD Sean Francis, Yorkshire Party - 168
Electorate:16,004
Turnout:38.1%
Spoilt ballots:9
Roundhay - Labour Party HOLD
Elected: HUSSAIN Zara and BOWDEN Jordan Daniel
BOWDEN Jordan Daniel, Labour Party - 3,898
CHRISTIE Malcolm Scott, Alliance for Green Socialism - 400
COHEN Elayna Beverley, The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,418
ELLIS Paul Charles, Green Party - 1,650
HANNAH Jon, Liberal Democrats - 942
HUSSAIN Zara, Labour Party - 4,165
WEINER Spencer Elliott, The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,261
Electorate:17,593
Turnout:39.2%
Spoilt ballots:37
Temple Newsam - Labour Party HOLD
Elected: COUPAR Debra Ann
ADRIS Shahab, Green Party - 281
COUPAR Debra Ann, Labour Party - 2,920
FIRTH Jonathan Charles, The Conservative Party Candidate - 2,350
NORMAN Keith Cecil, Liberal Democrats - 305
Electorate:16,685
Turnout:35.3%
Spoilt ballots:29
Weetwood - Labour and Co-operative Party GAIN
Elected: WILSON Izaak William
BASU Angelo, The Conservative Party Candidate - 575
FOREN Christopher Mark, Green Party - 577
SLINGER Sharon Margaret, Liberal Democrats - 2,251
WALKER Rob, Social Democratic Party - 54
WILSON Izaak William, Labour and Co-operative Party - 3,331
Electorate:15,982
Turnout:42.6%
Spoilt ballots:19
Wetherby - The Conservative Party Candidate HOLD
Elected: HARRINGTON Norma Agnes
DIXON-MURROW Luke, Labour Party - 878
HARRINGTON Norma Agnes, The Conservative Party Candidate - 3,514
MCINTEE Lesley Ann, Liberal Democrats - 484
STABLES Penny, Green Party - 2,568
Electorate:16,640
Turnout:44.9%
Spoilt ballots:29