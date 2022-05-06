Leeds Council Elections 2022: The results from every ward in full

It was a story of gains for Labour and losses for the Tories as the results of the Leeds City Council elections were declared.

By Richard Beecham
Friday, 6th May 2022, 5:51 pm

Here's how each of the candidates standing for one of the 35 seats available performed.

Adel and Wharfedale - The Conservative Party - HOLD

Elected: ANDERSON Barry John

Labour councillors Salma Arif and James Lewis in celebratory mood.

ANDERSON Barry John, The Conservative Party Candidate - 4,385

BRIDGES Chris, Labour Party - 2,104

LOVE Fiona Sarah Heather, Green Party - 486

ROBINSON Corey, Yorkshire Party - 127

TWITCHETT Mark John, Liberal Democrats - 663

Electorate:16,472

Turnout:47.3%

Spoilt ballots:28

Alwoodley - Conservatives HOLD

Elected: COHEN Dan

COHEN Dan, The Conservative Party Candidate - 4,466

DEWS Howard Graham, Yorkshire Party - 137

HALL Alaric Timothy Peter, Green Party - 283

JENNINGS Louise Mary, Women`s Equality Party - 120

NUTTGENS Lucy Kathleen, Labour Party - 2,099

PARKER Roderic, Liberal Democrats - 278

Electorate:17,584

Turnout:42.2%

Spoilt ballots:25

Ardsley & Robin Hood - Labour and Co-operative Party HOLD

Elected: RENSHAW Karen

CAIN Marcus Scott, Green Party - 362

MARTIN Andrew Alexander, Social Democratic Party - 105

RENSHAW Karen, Labour and Co-operative Party - 2,572

SHIRES Alan Jean-Luke, The Conservative Party Candidate - 2,246

WARD Benjamin Lloyd, Liberal Democrats - 360

Electorate:17,741

Turnout:32.0%

Spoilt ballots:34

Armley - Labour Party HOLD

Elected: SMART Alice Ellen Schofield

HYNAM Florian, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 85

KOVACS Tamas, The Conservative Party Candidate - 666

ROLLINSON Mark Terence, Green Party - 642

SMART Alice Ellen Schofield, Labour Party - 2,653

WALKER Dan, Liberal Democrats- 205

Electorate:17,270

Turnout: 24.9%

Spoilt ballots:25

Beeston & Holbeck- Labour Party HOLD

Elected: MALONEY Annie

ANDREWS Peter Richard, Liberal Democrats - 179

ARMITAGE Natalia, The Conservative Party - 740

MALONEY Annie, Labour Party 2,070

PERRY Nigel, Social Democratic Party - 250

POLUCCIU Mariana, Green Party - 971

REANEY Emily Louise, Northern Independence Party - Nationalise Energy Companies - 147

Electorate:18,282

Turnout:24%

Spoilt ballots:25

Bramley & Stanningley - Labour Party HOLD

Elected: RITCHIE Kevin Mark

BEE Elizabeth Anne, Liberal Democrats - 338

COOK Adam Daniel, The Conservative Party - 819

RITCHIE Kevin Mark, Labour Party - 3,230

WHETSTONE Daniel Paul, Social Democratic Party - 36

WHITTAKER Keith Duncan, Green Party - 290

Electorate:17,148

Turnout:27.6%

Spoilt ballots:21

Burmantofts & Richmond Hill - Labour Party GAIN

Elected: FARLEY Luke Anthony

BERRY Brian Patrick, The Conservative Party Candidate - 422

FARLEY Luke Anthony, Labour Party - 2,674

HOLLINGSWORTH David Ewan, Liberal Democrats - 295

HOLLORAN Geoff, Independent - 340

WILSON Richard Miles, Green Party - 263

Electorate:17,149

Turnout:23.4%

Spoilt ballots:21

Calverley & Farsley - The Conservative Party HOLD

Elected: CARTER Andrew

CARTER Andrew, The Conservative Party - 3,539

DOWLING Ian George, Liberal Democrats - 228

GRAHAM Ellen Jean, Green Party - 318

LEES Robert Andrew, Yorkshire Party - 225

THOMAS Justin, Social Democratic Party - 14

TIMMINS Craig Lee, Labour and Co-operative Party - 3,243

Electorate:18,379

Turnout:41.3 per cent

Spoilt ballots:17

Chapel Allerton - Labour Party HOLD

Elected: TAYLOR Eileen

AHAD Shazar, The Conservative Party Candidate - 488

DAVIES Mike, Alliance for Green Socialism - 164

MARSHALL James Alleyne Cuthbert, Liberal Democrats - 278

TAYLOR Eileen, Labour Party - 4,650

WALKER Bobak, Green Party - 691

Electorate:18,519

Turnout:34.0%

Spoilt ballots:32

Cross Gates & Whinmoor - Labour Party HOLD

Elected: GRAHAME Pauleen Margaret

GRAHAME Pauleen Margaret, Labour Party - 2,915

HEMINGWAY Martin Francis, Green Party - 401

KENNEDY John, The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,929

WOOD Benjamin, Liberal Democrats - 421

Electorate:18,450

Turnout:30.8%

Spoilt ballots:22

Farnley & Wortley - Labour Party GAIN

Elected: SEWARDS Mark James

ALLISON Peter Edward, The Conservative Party Candidate - 959

BLACKBURN Ann, Green Party - 1,819

SEWARDS Mark James, Labour Party - 2,567

Electorate:18,173

Turnout:29.5%

Spoilt ballots:22

Garforth & Swillington - Garforth & Swillington Independents Party HOLD

Elected: DOBSON Mark David

BEER Stephen Paul, Green Party - 258

DOBSON Mark David, Garforth & Swillington Independents Party - 4,488

KNOX Jake, Liberal Democrats - 117

NAGLE David Patrick, Labour Party - 1,107

YOUNG Peter Jeremy, The Conservative Party Candidate1,133

Electorate:16,239

Turnout:43.9%

Spoilt ballots:24

Gipton & Harehills - Labour Party HOLD

Elected: ARIF Salma

ALI MothinGreen Party - 1,001

ARIF Salma, Labour Party2,722

BELSHAM-WRAY Tanis Izabelle, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 82

CHOUDHRY Aqila, Liberal Democrats -206

HARRIS Robert David Winston The Conservative Party Candidate - 454

Electorate:17,765

Turnout:25.3%

Spoilt ballots:33

Guiseley & Rawdon - Labour and Co-operative Party GAIN

Elected: THOMSON Eleanor Frances

BUXTON Bob, Yorkshire Party - 703

FIRTH Richard James, Green Party - 290

GABLE Pete, The Conservative Party Candidate - 3,024

MCLEOD Stuart, Liberal Democrats - 278

THOMSON Eleanor Frances, Labour and Co-operative Party - 3,957

Electorate:18,603

Turnout:44.5%

Spoilt ballots:29

Harewood - The Conservative Party Candidate HOLD

Elected: ROBINSON Matthew James

COOK Dan, Liberal Democrats - 441

EVANS Claire Anne, Green Party - 596

MILLAR Michael Thomas, Labour Party - 1,489

ROBINSON Matthew James, The Conservative Party Candidate - 4,062

Electorate:14,965

Turnout:44.2%

Spoilt ballots:28

Headingley & Hyde Park - Labour Party HOLD

Elected: PRYOR Jonathan David

ASHFORD Brandon John, Liberal Democrats - 179

BRACUTI Anthony Joseph Elio, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 70

GOODALL Tim, Green Party candidate - 1,432

GREAUX Anthony Joseph, Independent - 36

PRYOR Jonathan David, Labour Party - 2,210

ROWLEY Steven Malcolm, The Conservative Party Candidate - 145

Electorate:24,473

Turnout:16.7%

Spoilt ballots:14

Horsforth - Labour Party GAIN

Elected: BROMLEY Emmie and GARVANI John

BROMLEY Emmie, Labour Party - 3,402

COLLINS Dawn Julia, Local Conservatives - 2,673

COWLING Ian, Yorkshire Party - 330

DOWLING Simon Mark, Liberal Democrats - 1,292

GARVANI John, Labour Party - 3,166

HEAVISIDE Becky, Liberal Democrats - 974

JONES Gideon Matthew William, Green Party - 569

SHAW Ian William, Green Party - 330

STONES Tracy Kathryn, Local Conservatives - 2,492

Electorate:18,020

Turnout:42.3%

Spoilt ballots:19

Hunslet & Riverside - Green Party GAIN

Elected: CARLISLE Ed

ADEYEMI Samson Roberts, The Conservative Party Candidate - 253

CARLISLE Ed, Green Party - 2,441

COTTLE Nick, Freedom Alliance. Truth, Equality and Health - 42

FOSTER Thomas Peter, Social Democratic Party - 33

NASH Elizabeth Anne, Labour Party - 1,947

TURNER-CHASTNEY Benedict, Liberal Democrats - 53

Electorate:17,597

Turnout:27.2%

Spoilt ballots:24

Killingbeck & Seacroft - Labour Party GAIN

Elected: TUDOR John William

ANTHONEY David Alan - Green Party - 293

DALTON Iain Alaistair, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 96

HARBOURNE Suzanne Mary, Freedom Alliance. Truth, Equality and Health. - 122

OTLEY John, Liberal Democrats - 229

TRIGG Cormac John, The Conservative Party Candidate - 803

TUDOR John William, Labour Party - 2,510

Electorate:18,029

Turnout:22.6%

Spoilt ballots:18

Kippax & Methley - Labour Party HOLD

Elected: HARLAND Mary Elizabeth

GOLTON Christine Mavis, Liberal Democrats - 243

HALE Keith Edward, Green Party - 330

HARLAND Mary Elizabeth, Labour Party - 3,673

MULHALL Connor Joseph Paul, The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,545

Electorate:17,284

Turnout:33.7%

Spoilt ballots:28

Kirkstall - Labour Party HOLD

Elected: BITHELL Hannah Louise

BELCHER Adam James, Liberal Democrats - 287

BITHELL Hannah Louise, Labour Party - 3,346

CAPITANO Reiss Lewis, The Conservative Party Candidate - 511

SMITH Victoria Helen, The Green Party - 797

Electorate:16,172

Turnout:30.8%

Spoilt ballots:45

Little London & Woodhouse - Labour Party HOLD

Elected: BROOKS Kayleigh

BROOKS Kayleigh, Labour Party - 2,033

ELLIS Talia, Green Party - 404

JOHNSON Michael James, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 62

RUTHERFORD Owen Scott, The Conservative Party Candidate - 204

VAN CAUWENBERGH François, Liberal Democrats - 112

Electorate:17,428

Turnout:16.3%

Spoilt ballots:19

Middleton Park - Social Democratic Party GAIN

Elected: DIXON Wayne Alan

ADEYEMI Taiwo Funmilayo - The Conservative Party Candidate - 408

ARBUCKLE Jude Patrick, Liberal Democrats - 82

ASQUITH Kay-Lee Anne, Green Party - 207

CHAMBERS Peter, Labour Party - 1,910

DIXON Wayne Alan, Social Democratic Party - 2,687

Electorate:20,248

Turnout:26.3%

Spoilt ballots:23

Moortown - Labour Party HOLD

Elected: FRANCE-MIR Mahalia Hema

FRANCE-MIR Mahalia Hema, Labour Party - 3,980

HARTSHORNE Rachel Elizabeth, Green Party - 1,086

SPEED Rob, The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,357

SYKES George, Liberal Democrats - 690

Electorate:17,397

Turnout:41.1%

Spoilt ballots:44

Morley North - Morley Borough Independents HOLD

Elected: GETTINGS Bob

DAVEY Patrick Gerard, Labour Party - 1,373

DOLAN Aisling Margaret, Green Party - 506

GETTINGS Bob, Morley Borough Independents - 3,101

SMITH Lidia, The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,052

SPENCER James Michael, Liberal Democrats - 98

Electorate:18,255

Turnout:33.7%

Spoilt ballots:23

Morley South - Morley Borough Independents HOLD

Elected: NEWTON Oliver Scott

BELL Chris, Green Party - Save Our Green Space - 219

BRADLEY Bailey Jacob Statton, Labour Party - 2,020

GOODMAN Penny, Liberal Democrats - 137

NEWTON Oliver Scott, Morley Borough Independents - 2,321

SURYAWANSHI Lalit Raghunath, The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,150

Electorate:18,172

Turnout:32.2%

Spoilt ballots:10

Otley & Yeadon - Liberal Democrats HOLD

Elected: CAMPBELL Colin Andrew

BRADLEY Mick, Green Party - 928

BUXTON Claire Jane, Yorkshire Party - 405

CAMPBELL Colin Andrew, Liberal Democrats - 3,546

CLAPCOTE Steve, Labour and Co-operative Party - 1,695

FARMER Lee Anthony, The Conservative Party Candidate - 939

Electorate:17,798

Turnout:42.4%

Spoilt ballots:29

Pudsey - The Conservative Party Candidate HOLD

Elected: SEARY Simon Anthony

HOLROYD-CASE Ryan, Labour Party - 2,825

JACQUES Robert Hugh, Liberal Democrats - 210

SEARY Simon Anthony, The Conservative Party Candidate - 4,145

WARD Suzanne Elizabeth, Green Party - 386

Electorate:19,082

Turnout:39.8%

Spoilt ballots:32

Rothwell - Liberal Democrats HOLD

Elected: GOLTON Stewart

ALIREMZIOGLU Ali, Green Party - 137

BOYCOTT Joe, The Conservative Party Candidate - 737

BRUCE Karen, Labour Party - 1,735

GOLTON Stewart, Liberal Democrats - 3,304

MCDONALD Sean Francis, Yorkshire Party - 168

Electorate:16,004

Turnout:38.1%

Spoilt ballots:9

Roundhay - Labour Party HOLD

Elected: HUSSAIN Zara and BOWDEN Jordan Daniel

BOWDEN Jordan Daniel, Labour Party - 3,898

CHRISTIE Malcolm Scott, Alliance for Green Socialism - 400

COHEN Elayna Beverley, The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,418

ELLIS Paul Charles, Green Party - 1,650

HANNAH Jon, Liberal Democrats - 942

HUSSAIN Zara, Labour Party - 4,165

WEINER Spencer Elliott, The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,261

Electorate:17,593

Turnout:39.2%

Spoilt ballots:37

Temple Newsam - Labour Party HOLD

Elected: COUPAR Debra Ann

ADRIS Shahab, Green Party - 281

COUPAR Debra Ann, Labour Party - 2,920

FIRTH Jonathan Charles, The Conservative Party Candidate - 2,350

NORMAN Keith Cecil, Liberal Democrats - 305

Electorate:16,685

Turnout:35.3%

Spoilt ballots:29

Weetwood - Labour and Co-operative Party GAIN

Elected: WILSON Izaak William

BASU Angelo, The Conservative Party Candidate - 575

FOREN Christopher Mark, Green Party - 577

SLINGER Sharon Margaret, Liberal Democrats - 2,251

WALKER Rob, Social Democratic Party - 54

WILSON Izaak William, Labour and Co-operative Party - 3,331

Electorate:15,982

Turnout:42.6%

Spoilt ballots:19

Wetherby - The Conservative Party Candidate HOLD

Elected: HARRINGTON Norma Agnes

DIXON-MURROW Luke, Labour Party - 878

HARRINGTON Norma Agnes, The Conservative Party Candidate - 3,514

MCINTEE Lesley Ann, Liberal Democrats - 484

STABLES Penny, Green Party - 2,568

Electorate:16,640

Turnout:44.9%

Spoilt ballots:29

