A new 3G pitch and tennis courts could be built on land once part of South Leeds Golf Course, which closed in 2019 and was subsequently taken over by the city council.

Under the scheme, the facilities would be run by Cockburn High School in Beeston, for the benefit of its pupils.

The local community would also be able to use them outside of school hours, however.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former South Leeds Golf Course Land. Picture: Google.

But 48 objections have been lodged against the proposals, with 140 people supporting it.

Among concerns from objectors are the “increase in traffic in the area causing disruption and increase (in) parking pressures on surrounding streets,” according to a council report.

Campigners Save South Leeds Former Golf Course Community Group (SSLFGCCG) are also against the plan, highlighting the loss of green space, trees and wildlife.

However, the plans are being driven by the school’s need for sporting facilities, with the number of pupils attending Cockburn having risen by 25 per cent in the last couple of years.

The report said this, “Consequently has placed additional pressure on existing formal outdoor play space.

“It is understood this is exacerbated during periods of wet weather, the existing 3G pitches at the school remain in use but the grassed areas are not suitable due to waterlogging.”

Councillors will be asked for their thoughts at a planning meeting on July 7 next week, though no final decision is expected to be made then.

The proposals do not affect the 48-hectare country park the council is cultivating on much of the rest of the former golf course.

That scheme, which will include 20,000 trees and a memorial to people who died from Covid during the pandemic, started in January.