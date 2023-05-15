“Extortionate” rents and below-standard rooms were launched on by councillors at a meeting of Leeds City Council's South and West Plans Panel on Thursday (May 11), when plans for the conversion of Burley Library came before decision makers.

The building has been closed since 2020, but developers The Parklane Group wanted to turn it into a residential building unlike any other in the city. Co-living spaces have become increasingly prominent across Europe as they are designed to appeal to young professionals who are often new to the area.

Tenants would have been able to use the building’s “co-working hub” without paying, and would also have enjoyed perks including free access to the gym, cinema, spa and garden at a neighbouring student block, but despite having been tipped for approval, the proposal did not pass scrutiny last week.

Burley Library was closed in 2020. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Conservative Coun Dan Cohen, representing Alwoodley, had concerns about the size of the units. He said: “I have a real bugbear about us ever delivering substandard living accommodation. I don't care where it is in the city, I believe if you are living in Leeds you are entitled to live in a decent property and should not be crammed into a cupboard, for all intents and purposes.”

He added: “These bedsits are significantly under the minimum space standard. I am going to struggle to support this application, because we set standards and we should not be undermining our own standards.”

Labour Coun Julie Heselwood, representing Weetwood, said: “The units would cost something like £250 a week, which is an extortionate amount of money. If the prices are still the same, it would be pricing out the exact people it is aimed at – young professionals in their twenties and thirties.”

Labour Coun Sharon Hamilton, representing Moortown, said: “We thought it was looking a bit dominant, but now it has been taken back and is looking a lot better. But I agree that the space is not very big.”