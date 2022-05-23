Channel 4: Equity holds Leeds rally protesting controversial government plans to privatise broadcaster

Starting with a demo held yesterday (Saturday, May 21), around 50 Equity members brought placards and chants straight to the doorstep of Channel 4’s national headquarters in Leeds at 6.15pm yesterday.

This was followed by a rally at Leeds Corn Exchange, which featured speakers such as the Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell and Hollyoaks actress Dawn Hope.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was followed by a rally at Leeds Corn Exchange, which featured speakers such as the Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell and Hollyoaks actress Dawn Hope.

They were joined by representatives from an independent production company based in the North of England and the campaign group We Own It.

“Let’s work together and try and stop the sell off of Channel 4, because that is also going to speak to a much bigger agenda about how we want to support public service broadcasters here in the UK." said, MP Lucy Powell.

"Because it’s Channel 4 first, it’s the BBC next and it’s everything we value about public service broadcasting in this country further down the line too. So this is a really important battle for us to come together and win.”

The rally marks the next phase of the campaign to Save Channel 4 in which a broad coalition of people and organisations are now working together to stop the privatisation of the public service broadcaster.

Also taking place in Leeds this weekend was Equity’s Annual Representative Conference (ARC).

“Let's not be silent – and the only way we can do that is to actually keep speaking up." said, Dawn Hope, Hollyoaks actress and Equity Councillor.